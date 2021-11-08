Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy S20 series will be getting the One UI 4 beta update soon

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Galaxy S20 series will be getting One UI 4 beta update soon
Samsung has now released the One UI 4 based on Android 12 update to the flagship Galaxy S21 series and the foldables Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are also getting it. And now, SamMobile reports the year-old Galaxy S20 series will soon be eligible for the beta program of the new operating system.

Galaxy S20 One UI 4 beta to soon open


An official moderator of the Samsung Members forum has now informed Galaxy owners that the South Korea-based tech giant is now preparing to open the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Additionally, the post stated the One UI 3.1 with firmware version ending on EUI4 will be the last update based on Android 11 for these devices.


The One UI 4.0 beta program will reportedly be open before the end of November 2021. Unfortunately, at least initially, it won't be available in all markets, but most probably in the US, UK, China, Germany, India, and South Korea only.

One UI 4.0 on Android 12 brings Material You dynamic color themes, improved stock apps, and more lock screen widgets. Additionally, it also brings new widget designs, dedicated quick settings toggles to turn off the camera and mic access, and improved security and privacy.

