iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts receiving Android 11 update at Verizon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 02, 2020, 10:51 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts receiving Android 11 update at Verizon
We know Samsung said the Galaxy S20 series will receive Android 11 in December, but we didn't expect a confirmation so early. It looks like Verizon did the unthinkable and started the Android 11 rollout to the entire Galaxy S20 family.

If you've bought your Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra from Verizon, you should be able to update it to Android 11 as early as today. The Big Red posted the changelogs on its support website and said the update should its Galaxy S20 series devices on December 2.

Expect important improvements to be included in the update, such as Bubbles (the option to pin conversations so they appear on top of other apps and screens), One UI 3.0 (Samsung's new UI for Quick Panel, Toolbars, Notifications, Settings, and more), new privacy controls, and a bunch of other visual tweaks.

Along with Android 11, Samsung included the latest security patch in the update. As always, give it a few days if you don't see the update showing on your Galaxy S20 today. Verizon is rolling out Android 11 in waves, so not everyone might get it on December 2.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20+
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless