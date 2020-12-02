Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts receiving Android 11 update at Verizon
If you've bought your Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra from Verizon, you should be able to update it to Android 11 as early as today. The Big Red posted the changelogs on its support website and said the update should its Galaxy S20 series devices on December 2.
Expect important improvements to be included in the update, such as Bubbles (the option to pin conversations so they appear on top of other apps and screens), One UI 3.0 (Samsung's new UI for Quick Panel, Toolbars, Notifications, Settings, and more), new privacy controls, and a bunch of other visual tweaks.
Along with Android 11, Samsung included the latest security patch in the update. As always, give it a few days if you don't see the update showing on your Galaxy S20 today. Verizon is rolling out Android 11 in waves, so not everyone might get it on December 2.