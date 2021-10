Galaxy S21 series concludes Android 12 beta testing

Although Samsung's One UI 4 beta program began a little later than expected, it proceeded at a good pace, and the company has now concluded testing on the Galaxy S21 series.





TizenHelp Samsung released the third beta of its Android 12-based software skin around a week back in its home country of South Korea and per a post on the company's community forums first spotted by, it does not need any more participants and is now preparing to launch the "full version."









It's likely that Galaxy Note 20 and S20 owners will also receive the official Android 12 update before the end of the year, but users of mid-tier phones will supposedly have to wait a little longer.





Two videos posted today by Samsung tell us more about the latest version of the custom interface. Unsurprisingly, as Google had intended, Samsung's Android 12 skin is big on color matching and personalized widgets. It also attempts to bolster privacy by showing alerts for camera and microphone usage by apps and letting you decide if you want to share your precise or approximate location, among other things.