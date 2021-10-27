Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy S21 series concludes Android 12 beta testing

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy S21 series concludes Android 12 beta testing
Although Samsung's One UI 4 beta program began a little later than expected, it proceeded at a good pace, and the company has now concluded testing on the Galaxy S21 series. 

Samsung released the third beta of its Android 12-based software skin around a week back in its home country of South Korea and per a post on the company's community forums first spotted by TizenHelp, it does not need any more participants and is now preparing to launch the "full version."

Samsung has not given an exact date for the rollout of the stable version but had said earlier that it plans to release it by December at the latest. This of course only applies to the Galaxy S21 series, and the company's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, will be the next in line

It's likely that Galaxy Note 20 and S20 owners will also receive the official Android 12 update before the end of the year, but users of mid-tier phones will supposedly have to wait a little longer. 

Two videos posted today by Samsung tell us more about the latest version of the custom interface. Unsurprisingly, as Google had intended, Samsung's Android 12 skin is big on color matching and personalized widgets. It also attempts to bolster privacy by showing alerts for camera and microphone usage by apps and letting you decide if you want to share your precise or approximate location, among other things. 

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.5
$799 Special Samsung $800 Special Verizon $650 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

