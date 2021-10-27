Galaxy S21 series concludes Android 12 beta testing

Galaxy S21 series concludes Android 12 beta testing0
Although Samsung's One UI 4 beta program began a little later than expected, it proceeded at a good pace, and the company has now concluded testing on the Galaxy S21 series.
Samsung released the third beta of its Android 12-based software skin around a week back in its home country of South Korea and per a post on the company's community forums first spotted by TizenHelp, it does not need any more participants and is now preparing to launch the "full version."
Samsung has not given an exact date for the rollout of the stable version but had said earlier that it plans to release it by December at the latest. This of course only applies to the Galaxy S21 series, and the company's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, will be the next in line.
Two videos posted today by Samsung tell us more about the latest version of the custom interface. Unsurprisingly, as Google had intended, Samsung's Android 12 skin is big on color matching and personalized widgets. It also attempts to bolster privacy by showing alerts for camera and microphone usage by apps and letting you decide if you want to share your precise or approximate location, among other things.