T-Mobile starts the Android 11 update for Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G series
While the updates are not yet confirmed and detailed on T-Mobile's support webpages, many of the "Un-carrier's" customers seem to have received the massive collections of over-the-air goodies ahead of and during the weekend, as proven by a number of screenshots floating around the interwebs.
Some of these happen to include the full and extensive changelog, listing everything from a major visual design overhaul to several customization improvements and a multitude of "enhanced features" across categories as diverse as "calls and chats", "pictures and videos", "settings", "productivity", and "accessibility."
Tipping the scales at close to 2.5GB, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 promotion should be downloadable across the country for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G users on T-Mobile by now. If that's not the case, you can wait a little longer or try to manually force the update from the respective sub-menu within the "Settings" main menu.
In case you're wondering, T-Mo doesn't appear to have started its official Android 11 update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G just yet, although given the similarities between that model and the three original members of the S20 family, we expect that to happen before long as well.