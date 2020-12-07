iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
T-Mobile Samsung Android Software updates 5G

T-Mobile starts the Android 11 update for Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G series

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 07, 2020, 5:31 AM
T-Mobile starts the Android 11 update for Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G series
Samsung has been the world's largest Android smartphone vendor for a pretty long time, but despite its undeniable hardware prowess and virtually unrivaled marketing skills, the company always struggled in the software support department. 

Until last year, that is, when the tech giant made a huge leap forward by delivering an unusually early (and perfectly stable) Android 10 update for its then-latest flagship handsets. Samsung kept up the good work during the early stages of 2020 by rapidly spreading the One UI 2.0 love to its older high-end devices and newer mid-rangers, and the company isn't slacking off as far as the Android 11 rollout is concerned either.

After kicking off the One UI 3.0 public beta program for the Galaxy S20 family a couple of months ago and encountering a few issues on the way to a stable release, said update is already reaching the second of the big three US carriers. Coincidentally, we're talking about the nation's second-largest wireless service provider here, following the market leader's suit as we speak to vastly improve the performance of the 5G-enabled S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.


While the updates are not yet confirmed and detailed on T-Mobile's support webpages, many of the "Un-carrier's" customers seem to have received the massive collections of over-the-air goodies ahead of and during the weekend, as proven by a number of screenshots floating around the interwebs.

Some of these happen to include the full and extensive changelog, listing everything from a major visual design overhaul to several customization improvements and a multitude of "enhanced features" across categories as diverse as "calls and chats", "pictures and videos", "settings", "productivity", and "accessibility."

Tipping the scales at close to 2.5GB, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 promotion should be downloadable across the country for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G users on T-Mobile by now. If that's not the case, you can wait a little longer or try to manually force the update from the respective sub-menu within the "Settings" main menu.

In case you're wondering, T-Mo doesn't appear to have started its official Android 11 update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G just yet, although given the similarities between that model and the three original members of the S20 family, we expect that to happen before long as well.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20+
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Featured stories

Popular stories
The first live image of Samsung's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G has leaked
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless