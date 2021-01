Here's the Galaxy S21 Ultra's S Pen and its cases

The S Pen has been reserved for Samsung’s Galaxy Note series ever since it was introduced a decade ago. But this year, the South Korean brand is switching things up.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra's S Pen won't ship with it



How much will the S21 Ultra's S Pen cost?





The positioning is rather awkward, as it makes the already-massive smartphone even wider, but it should stop users from losing the stylus, which could very easily be misplaced.



As confirmed by leaked renders, there isn't a dedicated slot for the stylus on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, so Samsung has created a series of dedicated S Pen cases too. The one pictured above is the LED View Cover and the one below is the Silicone Case. The positioning is rather awkward, as it makes the already-massive smartphone even wider, but it should stop users from losing the stylus, which could very easily be misplaced. It's unclear at this stage how much the cases will cost, but the S Pen itself should be available for €40 across Europe. To entice customers, there's a possibility Samsung will offer bundles that include the phone, a case, and the stylus.



It has plans to offer S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra , and now the compatible S Pen has leaked alongside a dedicated case.Set to be available as an optional purchase, the latest version of S Pen strongly resembles the version shipping with the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, rather than the more compact version found inside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra It uses the same pressure-sensitive tip but ditches the clicker on top. Nevertheless, the S Pen can still be used to scroll through a presentation, a remote shutter for taking photos, or starting and stopping videos.A series of gestures are also supported thanks to the integrated accelerometer.