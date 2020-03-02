T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Best Buy sweetens its free Galaxy S20 Sprint deal

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 02, 2020, 5:33 AM
Best Buy sweetens its free Galaxy S20 Sprint deal
When we did our roundup of the best Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra preorder deals in the US, Best Buy was not really at the top of the list, as Verizon gives you an S20+ for free with a line, and AT&T an S20, for instance.

With Sprint, however, Best Buy's offer meant you had to trade-in an eligible smartphone, and only then get to the coveted free S20, or up to $1000 in value towards the other members of the family. Unless you were a Cotsco member, that is, where the Galaxy S20 preorder got you a $300 Costco shop card.

Now, however, Best Buy's odder on the S20 family lined up with Sprint's, and walking into a store will net you $41.67 in bill credits towards a Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra purchase, whcih essentially gets you the base S20 for free, no trade-ins required.

If you sign up for a new line, of course, but if you are hesitant, remember that at some point you will be folded into the big T-Mobile family after the merger goes through which should improve your coverage drastically. Let's not forget that Best Buy is the only place you can now get the shiny Aura Blue S20 models, too.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless