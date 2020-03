Best Buy sweetens its free Galaxy S20 Sprint deal

With Sprint, however, Best Buy's offer meant you had to trade-in an eligible smartphone, and only then get to the coveted free S20, or up to $1000 in value towards the other members of the family. Unless you were a Cotsco member, that is, where the Galaxy S20 preorder got you a $300 Costco shop card.





Now, however, Best Buy's odder on the S20 family lined up with Sprint's, and walking into a store will net you $41.67 in bill credits towards a Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra purchase, whcih essentially gets you the base S20 for free, no trade-ins required.





If you sign up for a new line, of course, but if you are hesitant, remember that at some point you will be folded into the big T-Mobile family after the merger goes through which should improve your coverage drastically. Let's not forget that Best Buy is the only place you can now get the shiny Aura Blue S20 models, too.





When we did our roundup of the best Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra preorder deals in the US, Best Buy was not really at the top of the list, as Verizon gives you an S20+ for free with a line, and AT&T an S20, for instance.