Best Buy sweetens its free Galaxy S20 Sprint deal
Now, however, Best Buy's odder on the S20 family lined up with Sprint's, and walking into a store will net you $41.67 in bill credits towards a Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra purchase, whcih essentially gets you the base S20 for free, no trade-ins required.
If you sign up for a new line, of course, but if you are hesitant, remember that at some point you will be folded into the big T-Mobile family after the merger goes through which should improve your coverage drastically. Let's not forget that Best Buy is the only place you can now get the shiny Aura Blue S20 models, too.
