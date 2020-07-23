Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G could trump the Note 20 Ultra in battery life









A larger battery than that of the Note 20





Deeming the S20 FE more exciting than Samsung's "regular" Galaxy Note 20 is not an overstatement or a figure of speech meant to highlight the company's increasingly confusing release strategy and convoluted product roster, but rather the cold hard truth.





According to GalaxyClub , which is one of the most reliable European publications under the sun when it comes to leaks and rumors about unannounced Samsung phones, the 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (model number SM-G781) is set to pack a hefty battery with a rated capacity of 4,370mAh and a typical capacity of 4,500mAh.









Obviously, the same is likely to apply to the 4G LTE-only SM-G780 model, as well as any and all versions that might be officially released stateside. In case you're wondering, that's the exact same battery capacity that both the S10 Lite and S20+ 5G had going for them.





Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch or so Note 20 is widely expected to feature a slightly smaller 4,300mAh cell, with the 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra naturally pretty much guaranteed to raise the bar... to 4,500mAh battery capacity.





That's right, the "low-cost" S20 Fan Edition 5G is likely to pack the same exact battery size as the ultra-high-end (and ultra-expensive) Note 20 Ultra 5G. And with a slightly smaller and presumably lower-res 6.5 to 6.7-inch display in tow, the significantly cheaper model could well end up touting superior battery life figures. Now that would be... something else.

"Confirmed" camera specs and "cheerful" colors





Although nothing is carved in stone until Samsung officially confirms it (in October, rumor has it), there are now two credible sources claiming that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will come with a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 12MP primary snapper, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 8MP telephoto sensor.





That's obviously not as impressive as the rear shooters tipped for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but it could definitely represent a significant improvement over the imaging performance of the early 2020-released S10 Lite . The S20 FE reportedly aims to stand out from the 5G value flagship crowd with some eye-catching paint jobs as well, including red, white, green, and orange.









Of course, not all markets are likely to get all those snazzy hues in October, but if the S20 Fan Edition 5G does end up fetching no more than $800 in the US with all the aforementioned specs, as well as 120Hz display refresh rate technology and a water-resistant design , the available colors will become much less important.





Don't forget that the phone is also widely rumored to be packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC , as well as 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space in its entry-level configuration.