Alleged Galaxy S20 Fan Edition benchmark lists 5G Snapdragon 865, more





The Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity

Earlier reports had claimed Samsung was thinking about reusing the 2019 Snapdragon 855 that was previously used to power the Galaxy S10. But it appears the Seoul-based company has since settled on the newer Snapdragon 865 that’s used by the flagship Galaxy S20 in some markets.



The implication is that the upper-midrange smartphone should now be faster than first expected. Additionally, 5G network connectivity is to be expected as standard, which also makes a launch in the US much more likely.



Accompanying the aforementioned chipset looks set to be 6GB of RAM. The storage count was not revealed by the benchmark listing, but the based model will most likely offer 128GB alongside microSD card support.



The smartphone is also powered by Android 10 which, at launch, should be coupled with the upcoming One UI 2.5 update that is likely to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20. An update to Android 11 and One UI 3.0 is to be expected in early 2021, though.

There might not be an Exynos 990 variant – Yay!

The premium Galaxy S20 series features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in North America and China. In other international markets, on the other hand, it adopts the arguably inferior Exynos 990 chipset.



There do seem to be two variants of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition under development at the moment – SM-G780 (Global) and SM-G781 (US) – but there is no evidence yet of plans to use different chipsets in the regions.



If that turns out to be the case, it means Samsung is once again planning to replicate the strategy introduced with the Galaxy S10 Lite, which saw it ship all models with the Snapdragon 855 rather than its in-house Exynos line.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition announcement, release date, price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which could be released under a different name, is expected to arrive in August, possibly at Unpacked on August 5, ahead of a release during the fourth quarter. An exact release date is yet to be confirmed, but reports have suggested the announcement could happen in October.





Samsung may, therefore, be planning to position the smartphone as a direct competitor to the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. These devices are expected to launch in October for $649 and $749 respectively with the high-end Apple A14 chipset and 5G connectivity on board.



That makes a lot of sense because the Galaxy S10 Lite was priced at $649 when it arrived in the US earlier this year. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will probably cost a bit more, but it shouldn’t be drastically more expensive.



As for the color options, SamMobile recently revealed that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be released in Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Violet / Prism Light Violet.



