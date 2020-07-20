Samsung's exciting Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G gets a reasonable price and camera specs rumored













A fairly modest-sounding camera setup and a large screen









Of course, the Galaxy S10 Lite is not exactly a camera powerhouse either, so there's a solid chance the value flagship sequel will provide decent improvements in terms of real-life photography and videography skills. The primary 48MP shooter will purportedly be replaced by a 12-megapixel sensor that could well end up producing sharper snapshots, while an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities is undeniably more useful than a 5MP macro cam.









A 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens is expected to reside between the two, possibly matching the group-capturing prowess of the same camera found on the back of the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Like the S10 Lite and the upper mid-range Galaxy A71 5G , the S20 Fan Edition is tipped to rock a 32MP selfie shooter, although we don't yet know any of the other details, like aperture or OIS, about any of the four cameras.





Meanwhile, the S20 FE should be considerably larger than the standard S20 5G version, but at anywhere between 6.5 and 6.7 inches in screen diagonal, the budget-friendly high-ender may end up a tad smaller than the 6.7-inch S10 Lite.

Costlier than the S10 Lite, but 20 percent cheaper than the S20 5G





It's pretty obvious that the key Galaxy S20 Fan Edition selling point will be its price point, which is reportedly set at the rough equivalent of $750 in Samsung's homeland. Before drawing your conclusions, you should know that's around 20 percent lower than the S20 5G's Korean MSRP, which probably means the S20 FE will cost $800 or so stateside.





Curiously enough, there's absolutely no mention of 5G connectivity in this new report, but previous rumors (and common sense) dictate that the phone will be released with support for the latest cellular standard as, well, standard in markets like the US.









If that indeed proves to be the case, it becomes rather hard to argue with the value proposition of an $800 Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G. After all, the $650 S10 Lite is a 4G LTE-only device powered by an older processor. The 5G-enabled S20 Fan Edition is also expected to come with state-of-the-art 120Hz display refresh rate technology, as well as IP68 water resistance and some swanky new colors in... drumroll, please... October.





Yes, October 2020, and believe it or not, Samsung aims to sell five million of these "inexpensive" bad boys by the end of the year. That's five million units in no more than three months, which could bring 2020's Galaxy S20 family tally up to 20 million global shipments.





In other words, the company expects this watered-down flagship to be about as successful if not more so than its actual flagship models released all the way back in March. That's... certainly not ideal.