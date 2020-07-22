Fresh Galaxy Note 20 5G leak details serious downgrades including plastic build

A flat display with a lower resolution and refresh rate

The information provided today corroborates recent reports and leaked imagery by claiming the Galaxy Note 20 boasts a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Unfortunately, it only supports a 60Hz refresh rate and settles for a lower 2400 x 1080p resolution. Samsung has made curved edges a trademark feature on its flagship smartphones for years, but that ends with the Galaxy Note 20. The selected panel is completely flat and lands coupled with a small punch hole and slightly thicker bezels than its Ultra-branded counterpart.These changes coincide with a small name change, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal . Whereas recent displays have been marketed as Dynamic AMOLED implementations, this one will be marketed as a ‘Super AMOLED+’ display.

To help maintain at least some parity with the premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung has retained the in-screen fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy Note 20 also looks set to support Project xCloud via Xbox Game Pass, therefore providing customers with access to over 90 games.

Less advanced camera setup and a plastic rear

The downgrades continue when the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is turned over. Although the camera module is visually similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it ditches the new laser autofocus system entirely.Samsung has also replaced the 108-megapixel camera found on its premium device with a 12-megapixel main shooter that’s been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 . Fortunately, that phone still produces amazing photos.There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel telephoto zoom implementation. The latter enables support for 3x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom, down from the 5x optical zoom and 50x Space Zoom offered by the Note 20 Ultra.





The 8K video recording feature has been retained on the standard Galaxy Note 20. The same applies to the 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Circling back to the actual design, every Samsung flagship since the Galaxy S6 in 2015 has featured a rear panel carved out of glass. That changes with the Galaxy Note 20, which reportedly settles for a plastic construction.

Exynos 990, no microSD card support, downgraded S Pen



Samsung has chosen to fit the Galaxy Note 20 with the Exynos 990 chipset in Europe. It’s paired with Android 10 and One UI 2.5 as standard, as well as 4G LTE connectivity. A 5G variant is planned for the region, however.









Buyers can also expect the same 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that Samsung offered in the Galaxy Note 10 last year. But just like that phone, there are no other storage variants in the works and microSD cards are not supported.Keeping things running is a 4,300mAh battery which supports an unspecified fast charging tech that enables a 50% charge in only 30 minutes. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are on board too.

Other features include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual-SIM and eSIM support, AKG-optimized stereo speakers, and NFC. The Galaxy Note 20 offers an S Pen too, but it’s a downgraded version that supports 26ms latency rather than 9ms like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra equivalent.



For those of you wondering, there is no headphone jack on the Galaxy Note 20 either.



