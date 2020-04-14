Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
Interestingly, Samsung seems to have substantially reduced the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra 5G discount with trade-ins of devices like the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, or Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. At the same time, though, the value of those aforementioned oldies and mid-rangers, as well as slightly newer and faster handsets like the Galaxy S8, Note 8, S9, Note 9, S10e, iPhone 7, 8, X, and XR, and Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, has actually increased.
That's excellent news for anyone looking to get rid of a fully functional, mint condition smartphone from that list and upgrade to an S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra 5G, but believe it or not, Samsung's revised trade-in program also takes care of people owning damaged devices.
We're obviously not talking about phones that don't turn on, but if you're the unlucky owner of, say, a Galaxy S7 with a cracked screen, you're actually in luck, as Samsung is ready to offer you a pretty much unrivaled Galaxy S20-series discount for someone in your particularly precarious situation.
Without further ado, here's a neat table detailing exactly how much you're looking at saving and exactly with what devices:
|Device
|Trade-in value (with no damage)
|Trade-in value (with cracked screen)
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G
|$500
|$400
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
|$500
|$400
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|$500
|$400
|Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|$500
|$350
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|$500
|$350
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|$500
|$350
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|$400
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|$400
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
|$400
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|$400
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|$300
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S8+
|$300
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|$300
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
|$300
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S7
|$300
|$250
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
|$300
|$250
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$500
|$400
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
|$500
|$400
|Apple iPhone 11
|$500
|$350
|Apple iPhone XS Max
|$500
|$350
|Apple iPhone XS
|$500
|$350
|Apple iPhone X
|$400
|$250
|Apple iPhone XR
|$400
|$250
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|$400
|$250
|Apple iPhone 8
|$400
|$250
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|$300
|$250
|Apple iPhone 7
|$300
|$250
|Apple iPhone 6s
|$300
|$250
|Apple iPhone 6s Plus
|$300
|$250
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|$400
|$250
|Google Pixel 4
|$400
|$250
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|$400
|$250
|Google Pixel 3
|$400
|$250
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|$300
|$250
|Google Pixel 3a
|$300
|$250
Before finalizing your order, it's important to keep in mind Samsung's recently introduced buy-back offer can be combined with a trade-in deal, but in that case, your trade-in value will drop to no more than $440 without damage and $290 with a cracked screen. That's still pretty good, although clearly nowhere near as remarkable as the numbers listed in that table above.
There's also an outright $200 discount that you can combine with both the buy-back offer and the reduced trade-in values, but that one's only good for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G, which reminds us once again of the S20 Ultra's surprising popularity compared to its siblings.