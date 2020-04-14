Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers





Those who purchased a Galaxy S20 -series handset shortly after their commercial debut saved up to a whopping 700 bucks with the right trade-in, although that value steeply dropped for folks looking to ditch something like the Galaxy S7 , iPhone 6s, or Google Pixel 3a.

















That's excellent news for anyone looking to get rid of a fully functional, mint condition smartphone from that list and upgrade to an S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra 5G, but believe it or not, Samsung's revised trade-in program also takes care of people owning damaged devices.





We're obviously not talking about phones that don't turn on, but if you're the unlucky owner of, say, a Galaxy S7 with a cracked screen, you're actually in luck, as Samsung is ready to offer you a pretty much unrivaled Galaxy S20-series discount for someone in your particularly precarious situation.





Without further ado, here's a neat table detailing exactly how much you're looking at saving and exactly with what devices:









can be combined with a trade-in deal, but in that case, your trade-in value will drop to no more than $440 without damage and $290 with a cracked screen. That's still pretty good, although clearly nowhere near as remarkable as the numbers listed in that table above. Before finalizing your order, it's important to keep in mind Samsung's recently introduced buy-back offer be combined with a trade-in deal, but in that case, your trade-in value will drop to no more than $440 without damage and $290 with a cracked screen. That's still pretty good, although clearly nowhere near as remarkable as the numbers listed in that table above.





There's also an outright $200 discount that you can combine with both the buy-back offer and the reduced trade-in values, but that one's only good for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G, which reminds us once again of the S20 Ultra's surprising popularity compared to its siblings.



