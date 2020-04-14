T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung iOS Apple Android Deals Google

Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 14, 2020, 2:00 AM
Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
There are a lot of ways to save big on Samsung's incredibly popular (and incredibly expensive) Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, as well as the slightly less appealing (and slightly more affordable) Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G, but ever since the three ultra-high-end devices were announced, official trade-ins of eligible old smartphones fixed buyers up with hands down the best discounts.

Those who purchased a Galaxy S20-series handset shortly after their commercial debut saved up to a whopping 700 bucks with the right trade-in, although that value steeply dropped for folks looking to ditch something like the Galaxy S7, iPhone 6s, or Google Pixel 3a.

Interestingly, Samsung seems to have substantially reduced the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra 5G discount with trade-ins of devices like the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, or Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. At the same time, though, the value of those aforementioned oldies and mid-rangers, as well as slightly newer and faster handsets like the Galaxy S8, Note 8, S9, Note 9, S10e, iPhone 7, 8, X, and XR, and Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, has actually increased.

Check out all the Galaxy S20 5G series deals here



That's excellent news for anyone looking to get rid of a fully functional, mint condition smartphone from that list and upgrade to an S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra 5G, but believe it or not, Samsung's revised trade-in program also takes care of people owning damaged devices. 

We're obviously not talking about phones that don't turn on, but if you're the unlucky owner of, say, a Galaxy S7 with a cracked screen, you're actually in luck, as Samsung is ready to offer you a pretty much unrivaled Galaxy S20-series discount for someone in your particularly precarious situation.

Without further ado, here's a neat table detailing exactly how much you're looking at saving and exactly with what devices:

DeviceTrade-in value (with no damage)Trade-in value (with cracked screen)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G$500$400
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+$500$400
Samsung Galaxy Note 10$500$400
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G$500$350
Samsung Galaxy S10+$500$350
Samsung Galaxy S10$500$350
Samsung Galaxy Note 9$400$250
Samsung Galaxy S10e$400$250
Samsung Galaxy S9+$400$250
Samsung Galaxy S9$400$250
Samsung Galaxy Note 8$300$250
Samsung Galaxy S8+$300$250
Samsung Galaxy S8$300$250
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active$300$250
Samsung Galaxy S7$300$250
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge$300$250
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max$500$400
Apple iPhone 11 Pro$500$400
Apple iPhone 11$500$350
Apple iPhone XS Max $500$350
Apple iPhone XS$500$350
Apple iPhone X$400$250
Apple iPhone XR$400$250
Apple iPhone 8 Plus$400$250
Apple iPhone 8$400$250
Apple iPhone 7 Plus$300$250
Apple iPhone 7$300$250
Apple iPhone 6s$300$250
Apple iPhone 6s Plus$300$250
Google Pixel 4 XL$400$250
Google Pixel 4$400$250
Google Pixel 3 XL$400$250
Google Pixel 3$400$250
Google Pixel 3a XL$300$250
Google Pixel 3a$300$250

Before finalizing your order, it's important to keep in mind Samsung's recently introduced buy-back offer can be combined with a trade-in deal, but in that case, your trade-in value will drop to no more than $440 without damage and $290 with a cracked screen. That's still pretty good, although clearly nowhere near as remarkable as the numbers listed in that table above.

There's also an outright $200 discount that you can combine with both the buy-back offer and the reduced trade-in values, but that one's only good for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G, which reminds us once again of the S20 Ultra's surprising popularity compared to its siblings.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$799 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$900 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$1240 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1156 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
-100%
T-Mobile quietly starts selling a 'new' LG tablet with LTE, and you can already get it for free
T-Mobile quietly starts selling a 'new' LG tablet with LTE, and you can already get it for free
Woot has several Echo and Kindle devices on sale at even lower prices than Amazon
Expires in - 1w 5dWoot has several Echo and Kindle devices on sale at even lower prices than Amazon
-$70
Top-rated eBay seller offers unbeatable Samsung Galaxy Buds deal
Top-rated eBay seller offers unbeatable Samsung Galaxy Buds deal
-$170
Google's Pixel 3a is on sale at an irresistible price with a 1-year warranty included
Google's Pixel 3a is on sale at an irresistible price with a 1-year warranty included
-$300
Every single Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL variant is on sale at an all-time high discount
Expires in - 3w 4dEvery single Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL variant is on sale at an all-time high discount

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless