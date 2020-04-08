You can now bundle Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20+ 5G with a free Galaxy A50 mid-ranger





If you don't mind getting the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ on a carrier financing plan, you can score a complimentary unlocked Galaxy A50 without jumping through any additional hoops. The deal is valid for Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint customers, requiring you to pay the full price of the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 865 powerhouse equipped with 5G connectivity in monthly installments.













We're talking a fairly extravagant $1199.99 for a 128GB storage configuration, although that might not feel so hard to swallow when split into 24 monthly payments of 50 bucks on Sprint and Verizon or $40 installments for two and a half years with a standard AT&T Next plan.





In case you're wondering, the mid-end Samsung Galaxy A50 is normally worth 350 bucks, although at the moment, the unlocked 6.4-incher costs $274.99 by itself. Either way, being able to nab this incredibly popular mid-ranger completely free of charge is definitely pretty sweet.





After all, we're talking about a reasonably powerful phone here packing an octa-core Exynos 9610 processor, as well as 4 gigs of memory, 64 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, not to mention that 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display comes with a razor-thin chin and teeny-tiny notch. On top of everything, the A50 is certainly no imaging pushover, featuring a triple rear-facing camera setup with a 25MP primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.





Of course, the Galaxy S20+ punches far above the A50's weight, with a truly stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen supporting a 120Hz refresh rate in tow, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 12GB RAM count, four rear-facing shooters including a 64MP telephoto lens, a massive 4,500mAh battery, and 5G compatibility for your major US wireless service provider of choice.



