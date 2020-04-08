AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

You can now bundle Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20+ 5G with a free Galaxy A50 mid-ranger

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 08, 2020, 7:14 AM
You can now bundle Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20+ 5G with a free Galaxy A50 mid-ranger
As if there weren't already plenty of great Galaxy S20 and S20+ deals to choose from at the device manufacturer itself, as well as several major third-party US retailers and carriers, Samsung appears to have discreetly kicked off yet another cool special offer exclusively for buyers of the larger of those two ultra-high-end handsets.

If you don't mind getting the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ on a carrier financing plan, you can score a complimentary unlocked Galaxy A50 without jumping through any additional hoops. The deal is valid for Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint customers, requiring you to pay the full price of the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 865 powerhouse equipped with 5G connectivity in monthly installments.

Check out the deal here



We're talking a fairly extravagant $1199.99 for a 128GB storage configuration, although that might not feel so hard to swallow when split into 24 monthly payments of 50 bucks on Sprint and Verizon or $40 installments for two and a half years with a standard AT&T Next plan.

In case you're wondering, the mid-end Samsung Galaxy A50 is normally worth 350 bucks, although at the moment, the unlocked 6.4-incher costs $274.99 by itself. Either way, being able to nab this incredibly popular mid-ranger completely free of charge is definitely pretty sweet. 

After all, we're talking about a reasonably powerful phone here packing an octa-core Exynos 9610 processor, as well as 4 gigs of memory, 64 gigs of internal storage space, a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, not to mention that 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display comes with a razor-thin chin and teeny-tiny notch. On top of everything, the A50 is certainly no imaging pushover, featuring a triple rear-facing camera setup with a 25MP primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Of course, the Galaxy S20+ punches far above the A50's weight, with a truly stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen supporting a 120Hz refresh rate in tow, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 12GB RAM count, four rear-facing shooters including a 64MP telephoto lens, a massive 4,500mAh battery, and 5G compatibility for your major US wireless service provider of choice.

Related phones

Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A50 View Full specs

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$275 Samsung Galaxy A50 on
$285 Samsung Galaxy A50 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 25 MP (Triple camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 Octa, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$839 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$1000 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120
Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120
Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch
Apple Shopping Event at Best Buy: Great savings on the iPhone 11, AirPods, Apple Watch
-$60
If you like dirt-cheap Android tablets, you'll love this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) deal
If you like dirt-cheap Android tablets, you'll love this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) deal
-$100
The OG Fitbit Versa smartwatch is on sale at a 50 percent discount
The OG Fitbit Versa smartwatch is on sale at a 50 percent discount
-$20
Grab an NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV at a sweet discount
Grab an NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV at a sweet discount
-$350
The first notable Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal comes from a top-rated eBay vendor
The first notable Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal comes from a top-rated eBay vendor

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless