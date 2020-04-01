Samsung now offers 50% buy-back on the Galaxy S20-series
Samsung is aware of that and in hopes of mitigating its declining sales, the South Korean chaebol has implemented a rather curios buy-back policy on its own store which would refund Galaxy S20 buyers some 50% of the device's value provided it's returned withing two years after the purchase.
Seeing how Samsung phones are pretty notorious for losing value like crazy after they get announced, this new undertaking could be an excellent deal for people that are on the fence of buying a Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or an S20 Ultra. Shedding out $1,400 for the Ultra and potentially getting $700 in two years' time definitely sounds appealing, but there's a catch - the phones need to be in satisfactory condition. Satisfactory condition means a device in working with regular wear and tear. This makes wearing a case mandatory.
Another "gotcha" moment is that this buy-back deal is only available if you buy the phone for its full price: $999 for the Galaxy S20, $1,199 for the S20 Plus, or $1,399 for the S20 Ultra. You can't pair the buy-back deal with another discount upon purchasing the device.
Anyway, if you were planning on getting a Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra soon, you might benefit from the newly-announced buy-back program. Check out the deal below.