Galaxy S11 5G benchmark reveals impressive hardware, unimpressive performance (for now)





The vast database of the popular Geekbench Browser tool used to measure the theoretical processor performance of smartphones, tablets, and PCs running different operating systems is the place where a no doubt unfinished Samsung SM-G986B prototype has just stopped by en route to a commercial release several months down the line . That obviously means we shouldn't read too much into the handset's preliminary speed results, although for what it's worth, this bad boy is already powered by the newest version of Android.

Which Galaxy S11 variant is this?





Before analyzing exactly what the early benchmark reveals, it's important to answer that existential question (literally) and try (as hard as it might feel) to wrap our heads around the convoluted Galaxy S11 family. If all those recent rumors are to be trusted (and they probably are), Samsung is gearing up to release a budget-friendly "e" model in a 6.3 or 6.4-inch size (with a curved screen), as well as a "regular" S11 version sporting a 6.7-inch display, and a plus-sized 6.9-incher.









That's actually not too hard to comprehend, but at the same time, it's worth highlighting that the S11e and S11 are tipped to come in both 5G-enabled and LTE-only derivations, while the Galaxy S11 Plus will reportedly be launched exclusively in a 5G-enabled variant. That means there are in fact five big S11-series models in the works , up from just four S10s and four Note 10s. And now to answer your question, the SM-G896B is most likely the 6.7-inch Galaxy S11 with 5G connectivity.

A state-of-the-art SoC and a generous memory count





It should come as no surprise that Samsung's next big phone is packing the company's next big in-house processor in an "international" variant, and in case you're wondering, the Exynos 9830 and Exynos 990 are almost surely one and the same chipset. A chipset built on the same 7nm EUV process as Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 865 silicon, with 5G support available from a separate Exynos 5123 modem, and a bunch of super-advanced capabilities, including support for up to six individual imaging sensors sporting up to 108 megapixel counts.













The only other technical detail revealed by this Geekbench listing is the presence of Android 10 software on an unpolished pre-release Galaxy S11 5G unit that may not be as rough around the edges as you think.

Low single-core score, decent multi-core performance











