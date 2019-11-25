Galaxy S11 5G benchmark reveals impressive hardware, unimpressive performance (for now)
Which Galaxy S11 variant is this?
Before analyzing exactly what the early benchmark reveals, it's important to answer that existential question (literally) and try (as hard as it might feel) to wrap our heads around the convoluted Galaxy S11 family. If all those recent rumors are to be trusted (and they probably are), Samsung is gearing up to release a budget-friendly "e" model in a 6.3 or 6.4-inch size (with a curved screen), as well as a "regular" S11 version sporting a 6.7-inch display, and a plus-sized 6.9-incher.
That's actually not too hard to comprehend, but at the same time, it's worth highlighting that the S11e and S11 are tipped to come in both 5G-enabled and LTE-only derivations, while the Galaxy S11 Plus will reportedly be launched exclusively in a 5G-enabled variant. That means there are in fact five big S11-series models in the works, up from just four S10s and four Note 10s. And now to answer your question, the SM-G896B is most likely the 6.7-inch Galaxy S11 with 5G connectivity.
A state-of-the-art SoC and a generous memory count
It should come as no surprise that Samsung's next big phone is packing the company's next big in-house processor in an "international" variant, and in case you're wondering, the Exynos 9830 and Exynos 990 are almost surely one and the same chipset. A chipset built on the same 7nm EUV process as Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 865 silicon, with 5G support available from a separate Exynos 5123 modem, and a bunch of super-advanced capabilities, including support for up to six individual imaging sensors sporting up to 108 megapixel counts.
Speaking of counts, it's certainly nice to see there will be a "regular" Galaxy S11 5G configuration equipped with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM. The S10+ allows you to pair 12GB memory with 1TB storage, while the S10 and S10 5G are both limited to 8 gig versions. Not even the Note 10 is furnished with that much memory, although the Note 10+ only comes in 12 gig configurations.
The only other technical detail revealed by this Geekbench listing is the presence of Android 10 software on an unpolished pre-release Galaxy S11 5G unit that may not be as rough around the edges as you think.
Low single-core score, decent multi-core performance
No, it's not really fair to compare this preliminary benchmark with results posted by commercial Galaxy S10 or iPhone 11 devices. But it's interesting to point out this GS11 prototype is already on par with the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 10+ and slightly better than the Galaxy S10+ in both Exynos and Snapdragon variants in terms of multi-core capabilities. For some reason, the single-core performance of the Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy S11 5G still needs work, but the good news is Samsung has plenty of time to optimize the heck out of its "next big thing."
In the end, we expect a substantial leap in both single and multi-core muscle from the Galaxy S11 compared to its forerunners, but the iPhone 11 family might be a little harder to touch at Geekbench 5 scores of around 1300 and 3400 points respectively. The same probably goes for the gap between Apple's A13 Bionic and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processors, the latter of which did post pretty impressive early results a few months ago, but in the old v4 iteration of Geekbench.
