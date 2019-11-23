Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
Just one day after the Galaxy S11's design was revealed, Samsung's cheaper and more compact Galaxy S11e has leaked out completely in a new set of renders accompanied by a 360-degree video which all arrive courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with PriceBaba.
The iPhone 11 has two cameras but Samsung's rival has three
The upcoming smartphone, just like its premium sibling, features an all-new rear design that centers on a rectangular camera module that is positioned in the top-left corner. This is home to three sensors and, as such, the Galaxy S11e one-ups both its predecessor – the Galaxy S10e – and its arch-rival – the iPhone 11 – which both settle for just two rear cameras. The exact functionality of each sensor is yet to be revealed but the main camera will probably be borrowed from the standard Galaxy S11. Therefore, consumers can expect to find a 108-megapixel sensor which supports pixel binning technology to produce higher quality 27-megapixel images and noticeably better low-light shots.
Also expected is an improved ultra-wide-angle camera coupled with a new telephoto shooter. The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ look set to support 5x optical zoom but Samsung may choose to cut costs on the e-branded model by adopting a 2x lens. Either way, it'll be an improvement over the Galaxy S10e and should be enough to compete against Apple's iPhone 11.
The rear is made out of the usual slab of glass and is attached to a refined aluminum frame. The latter is noticeably slimmer this time around but is still home to a physical volume rocker and power button, meaning Samsung doesn't appear to have any plans for pressure-sensitive replacements despite almost doing so with this year's Galaxy Note 10 lineup. Elsewhere on the frame sits a USB-C port and bottom-firing speaker in addition to a pair of microphones.
As you may have noticed, there's no sign of a SIM tray, but Hemmerstoffer has confirmed to us that the phone does have one, although the positioning is unclear at this stage. Whether it doubles as a microSD card slot also remains a mystery.
The Galaxy S11e says goodbye to the beloved flat display
The Samsung Galaxy S11e's front panel is adorned by an Infinity-O display that's quite different to the one used on its predecessor. The selfie camera's punch hole has now been moved from the corner over to the center and the bezels are significantly thinner. Additionally, despite the praise Samsung received for the Galaxy S10e's compact and flat screen, the Galaxy S11e makes use of a curve-edge alternative which increases the diagonal from 5.8-inches to 6.3-inches.
In terms of how these changes impact the overall size of the phone, the answer is pretty significantly. The current-gen Galaxy S10e measures in at 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm but the Galaxy S11e grows to 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, therefore making it noticeably taller than its predecessor and about the same size as the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 (149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm).
Samsung Galaxy S11 announcement date prediction
The Samsung Galaxy S11e will probably be announced at an event on Tuesday, February 18. It will be accompanied by the recently leaked Galaxy S11 and the mysterious Galaxy S11+ which looks set to support 5G networks as standard. Speaking of which, a 5G version of the Galaxy S11e is reportedly on the way.
Pre-orders might commence immediately after the event and precede shipments a couple of weeks later. An official release date is yet to be announced but history suggests Friday, March 8 is very likely.
