Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 23, 2019, 9:29 AM

Just one day after the Galaxy S11's design was revealed, Samsung's cheaper and more compact Galaxy S11e has leaked out completely in a new set of renders accompanied by a 360-degree video which all arrive courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with PriceBaba.

The iPhone 11 has two cameras but Samsung's rival has three 


The upcoming smartphone, just like its premium sibling, features an all-new rear design that centers on a rectangular camera module that is positioned in the top-left corner. This is home to three sensors and, as such, the Galaxy S11e one-ups both its predecessor – the Galaxy S10e – and its arch-rival – the iPhone 11 – which both settle for just two rear cameras. The exact functionality of each sensor is yet to be revealed but the main camera will probably be borrowed from the standard Galaxy S11. Therefore, consumers can expect to find a 108-megapixel sensor which supports pixel binning technology to produce higher quality 27-megapixel images and noticeably better low-light shots. 

Also expected is an improved ultra-wide-angle camera coupled with a new telephoto shooter. The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ look set to support 5x optical zoom but Samsung may choose to cut costs on the e-branded model by adopting a 2x lens. Either way, it'll be an improvement over the Galaxy S10e and should be enough to compete against Apple's iPhone 11. 

The rear is made out of the usual slab of glass and is attached to a refined aluminum frame. The latter is noticeably slimmer this time around but is still home to a physical volume rocker and power button, meaning Samsung doesn't appear to have any plans for pressure-sensitive replacements despite almost doing so with this year's Galaxy Note 10 lineup. Elsewhere on the frame sits a USB-C port and bottom-firing speaker in addition to a pair of microphones. 

As you may have noticed, there's no sign of a SIM tray, but Hemmerstoffer has confirmed to us that the phone does have one, although the positioning is unclear at this stage. Whether it doubles as a microSD card slot also remains a mystery.

The Galaxy S11e says goodbye to the beloved flat display 


The Samsung Galaxy S11e's front panel is adorned by an Infinity-O display that's quite different to the one used on its predecessor. The selfie camera's punch hole has now been moved from the corner over to the center and the bezels are significantly thinner. Additionally, despite the praise Samsung received for the Galaxy S10e's compact and flat screen, the Galaxy S11e makes use of a curve-edge alternative which increases the diagonal from 5.8-inches to 6.3-inches. 

In terms of how these changes impact the overall size of the phone, the answer is pretty significantly. The current-gen Galaxy S10e measures in at 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm but the Galaxy S11e grows to 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, therefore making it noticeably taller than its predecessor and about the same size as the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 (149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm).

Samsung Galaxy S11 announcement date prediction


The Samsung Galaxy S11e will probably be announced at an event on Tuesday, February 18. It will be accompanied by the recently leaked Galaxy S11 and the mysterious Galaxy S11+ which looks set to support 5G networks as standard. Speaking of which, a 5G version of the Galaxy S11e is reportedly on the way. 

Pre-orders might commence immediately after the event and precede shipments a couple of weeks later. An official release date is yet to be announced but history suggests Friday, March 8 is very likely.

11 Comments

Guseinguliev
Reply

1. Guseinguliev

Posts: 126; Member since: Mar 04, 2019

people loved c10e due to its compactness and screen plane and plus a fast physical scanner

posted on 1 hour ago

VariableCheapskate
Reply

2. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 196; Member since: May 29, 2019

It feels like 2015 again with these camera humps, at least make the device thicker so the tech can be more flush?

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

3. User123456789

Posts: 1128; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

It competes against iphone 12.

posted on 58 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

5. joshuaswingle

Posts: 650; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

The iPhone 12 doesn't arrive until September. This phone will be out in February.

posted on 43 min ago

jjface
Reply

11. jjface

Posts: 257; Member since: Jun 07, 2017

So it will compete with both

posted on 7 min ago

Georgio
Reply

4. Georgio

Posts: 292; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

Yeah, this will be the ugliest phone of 2020

posted on 44 min ago

shafayatsohail
Reply

6. shafayatsohail

Posts: 43; Member since: Jan 14, 2016

what a joke, comparing android with iOS and Samsung with iPhone!!!

posted on 38 min ago

shafayatsohail
Reply

7. shafayatsohail

Posts: 43; Member since: Jan 14, 2016

Samsung is good at oil painting

posted on 38 min ago

Vancetastic
Reply

8. Vancetastic

Posts: 1739; Member since: May 17, 2017

Curved screen + all glass construction = no sale, for me at least.

posted on 34 min ago

Fred3
Reply

9. Fred3

Posts: 579; Member since: Jan 16, 2018

I got the S10e cause of it's size and flat screen which i wish the S11e would have the same. I wouldn't mind trying this one out though...meanwhile i'll sit back and continue to laugh at the crying and hateful comments.

posted on 22 min ago

Wazupmrg
Reply

10. Wazupmrg

Posts: 197; Member since: Apr 10, 2017

The S10e was the I phone 11 rival before the 11 even came out. I phone catches up to Samsung, not the other way around. Don't forget that

posted on 18 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

