Samsung brings the absolutely massive One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy Note 9
The highly anticipated update is live in only one country... for the moment
Naturally, we all expected the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 to follow suit shortly thereafter, but a scary rumor suggested that might never happen a couple of months back. As it turns out, there was nothing to be afraid, as the software update is now rolling out to one of the three aforementioned 2018-released high-enders in at least one European market.
We're talking about Galaxy Note 9 units in Germany, and in case you're wondering how big of a deal this update is for actual end users, the handset's dedicated subreddit is pretty self-explanatory, having been flooded with a bunch of elated reports within the space of just a couple of hours.
Obviously, we fully expect the rollout to go global in a few days, and the same probably goes for the S9 and S9+, which haven't been promoted to One UI 2.1 anywhere in the world yet.
Here's why One UI 2.1 is such a big deal
While the Note 9 update is not quite as feature-packed as the software running on the Galaxy S20 family right off the bat, there's plenty of cool stuff headed your way OTA, starting with two features called Quick Share and Music Share.
The former essentially allows you to, well, quickly share files with multiple people nearby, while the latter extends your phone's paired Bluetooth connection so that you don't need to disconnect for someone else to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.
Then you have Single Take, an extremely convenient (and complex) AI-based technology enabling the capturing of multiple stills and videos simultaneously, the best of which are automatically selected so you don't need to lift a finger to impress your friends with some professional-looking photography skills.
Speaking of pro photography and videography, the One UI 2.1 update also adds a handy set of tools to the Galaxy Note 9 including manual controls over shutter speed, exposure level, and ISO settings to help aspiring filmmakers effortlessly refine their craft.
Tipping the scales at a hefty 1.2GB or so, the hot new goodie pack includes unspecified "device stability improvements and bug fixes" too, as well as June 2020 security patches fresh out of Google's oven. If this doesn't prove Samsung has managed to vastly improve its software support game in recent months, we don't know what will. Now if only the company were able to commit to three OS version updates for the Note 9, unlike for the Note and S8 duo.