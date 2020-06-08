T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ One UI 2.1 update may be released as soon as this week

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 08, 2020, 6:06 AM
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ One UI 2.1 update may be released as soon as this week
This spring, the Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra flagships, as well as the foldable Z Flip came not only with Android 10 out of the box, as could be reasonably expected, but were also the exclusive bearers of the One UI 2.1 version overlay that lands with quite a few improvements over 2.0. 

Later on, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series undertook a rapid transformation by getting the new goods shortly after Samsung released it for this year's models. The changes in Quick Panel toggles, as well as the transitioning of Direct share to Quick share come to mind, making it much easier interface-wise to send big files to other Galaxies in a jiffy from the share menu than before. There are plenty of other improvements, big and small, too, and they are also arriving for Samsung's 2018 flagship models, believe it or not.

Galaxy S9/S9+ to get Samsung's Galaxy S20 One UI 2.1 features this week


Now, however, it turns out that your good ol' Galaxy S9 or S9+ may be updated to One UI 2.1 according to the leaked June schedule, too, and the update may happen as soon as this week, tips SamMobile, at least in Samsung's home front of Korea. 

The info comes courtesy of another Samsung community forum manager there, though they kept mum whether we'll also see the Note 9's One UI 2.1 update this week, or it will keep to the promised June timeframe, but be released at a later date. The gist of the matter is that Samsung is planning to bring the very latest in is Android/One UI combo not only to the Note 10 and S10, but will soon update their 2018 predecessors as well.

When will Verizon or T-Mobile's Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note 9 get the Android 10 with One UI 2.1 update? Well, the answer here is a bit more complicated. Usually, those US carrier versions get the Samsung's present year interface update goods in the beginning of the summer, and June is precisely that, so after Korea, the US may be next. 

Granted, the Android 10 update came earlier than usual for all the aforementioned phones, but given all the lockdown and other craziness that's happened since then, we'd wager to guess that Samsung will stick to its usual schedule, otherwise it would've already released the update. 

As to what would Samsung bring to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ besides the aforementioned goodies, the moderator post hints that the Pro video camera mode may be reintroduced to the phones with the One UI 2.1. 

That Pro video recording used to be an option in the camera app on the 2018 darlings Galaxy S9, S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9, but when the Android 9 Pie beta arrived with the original One UI interface version, the manual video recording mode was removed from the options. Don't ask us why, but even if it gets reintroduced, there is still a chance that it could be the restricted version that Samsung now uses for, say, midrangers from the A-series that were already anointed with One UI 2.1. 

This would mean there might not be an option for changing the shutter speed as there was when Samsung released the update for its previous high-end flagship models. We know, we know, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are phones from 2018, so we shouldn't be expecting more than the basic version of the OneUI 2.1 update for them but we are still hoping for something richer than what last year's midrangers can already brag with when it comes to software updates. 

Related phones

Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$404 Samsung Galaxy S9 on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 9 Reviews
$600 Samsung Galaxy S9+ on
$380 Samsung Galaxy S9+ on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!
Popular stories
Fast charging is more important than long battery life
Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless