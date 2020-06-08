The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ One UI 2.1 update may be released as soon as this week

Galaxy S9/S9+ to get Samsung's Galaxy S20 One UI 2.1 features this week





Now, however, it turns out that your good ol' Galaxy S9 or S9+ may be updated to One UI 2.1 according to the leaked June schedule, too, and the update may happen as soon as this week, tips SamMobile , at least in Samsung's home front of Korea.





The info comes courtesy of another Samsung community forum manager there, though they kept mum whether we'll also see the Note 9's One UI 2.1 update this week, or it will keep to the promised June timeframe, but be released at a later date. The gist of the matter is that Samsung is planning to bring the very latest in is Android/One UI combo not only to the Note 10 and S10, but will soon update their 2018 predecessors as well.





When will Verizon or T-Mobile's Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note 9 get the Android 10 with One UI 2.1 update? Well, the answer here is a bit more complicated. Usually, those US carrier versions get the Samsung's present year interface update goods in the beginning of the summer, and June is precisely that, so after Korea, the US may be next.





Granted, the Android 10 update came earlier than usual for all the aforementioned phones, but given all the lockdown and other craziness that's happened since then, we'd wager to guess that Samsung will stick to its usual schedule, otherwise it would've already released the update.





As to what would Samsung bring to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ besides the aforementioned goodies, the moderator post hints that the Pro video camera mode may be reintroduced to the phones with the One UI 2.1.





That Pro video recording used to be an option in the camera app on the 2018 darlings Galaxy S9, S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9 , but when the Android 9 Pie beta arrived with the original One UI interface version, the manual video recording mode was removed from the options. Don't ask us why, but even if it gets reintroduced, there is still a chance that it could be the restricted version that Samsung now uses for, say, midrangers from the A-series that were already anointed with One UI 2.1.





This would mean there might not be an option for changing the shutter speed as there was when Samsung released the update for its previous high-end flagship models. We know, we know, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are phones from 2018, so we shouldn't be expecting more than the basic version of the OneUI 2.1 update for them but we are still hoping for something richer than what last year's midrangers can already brag with when it comes to software updates.



