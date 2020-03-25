Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung brings some of the Galaxy S20 magic to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series with One UI 2.1

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 25, 2020, 4:15 AM
Samsung brings some of the Galaxy S20 magic to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series with One UI 2.1
Unveiled less than 18 months ago as a replacement for Samsung's proprietary TouchWiz user interface released all the way back in 2010, the One UI Android skin quickly garnered popularity among the company's passionate fanbase after officially rolling out to the Galaxy Note 9, S9, and S9+

Instead of cluttering Android Pie with unnecessary bells and whistles, the first One UI iteration managed to strike a great balance between functionality and design while vastly improving one-handed operation. One UI 2.0 then made its debut on top of Android 10 for Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series devices, rapidly expanding to Samsung's 2018 flagships and even a number of respectable mid-rangers with an increased focus on "everyday simplicity."

In other words, the update was more about subtle changes and overall performance improvements than a radical effort to redesign an already popular UI from the ground up. Despite what the version number suggests, One UI 2.1 came with plenty of exciting new features for the Galaxy S20 family, and as expected, the incremental update is now spreading its wings to the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 lineups.

A surprisingly early start... in some places


Technically, we were only expecting this fresh batch of software enhancements to arrive on the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, and Note 10+ in April, but Samsung has reportedly kicked off the rollout a little early in select European markets including Germany and Switzerland. While it's not always easy to predict the progress rate of these things, recent history suggests a worldwide expansion is right around the corner.

That could even include most US carrier-specific variants of the aforementioned 2019 flagships, although it might be wise to keep your expectations relatively low on that front and don't hold your breath for nationwide over-the-air delivery earlier than a couple of weeks down the line.


For its part, Samsung has only confirmed the March start of this substantial update without going into too much detail about regional timelines. Reportedly tipping the scales at an absolutely massive 1.5GB, the One UI 2.1 collection of software goodies impressively comes with April security patches... in March alongside a whole bunch of camera enhancements.

The Single Take feature is one of the update's highlights, employing AI technology to select and recommend the best shot from a cluster of photos and videos captured simultaneously. With Custom Filter, meanwhile, you can basically create your own filters from scratch, using specific photos as inspiration and easily transferring colors and styles to new snapshots.

But wait, there's more


The low-light imaging performance of the Galaxy S10 series is enhanced with both an upgraded Night Mode and an entirely new Night Hyperlapse feature, the latter of which will also be added to the Note 10 and Note 10+ but not the Note 10 Lite. Pro Video is another welcome addition to the camera software arsenal of both S10 and Note 10-series devices, allowing "aspiring filmmakers" to gain more control over their content with adjustable settings for things like ISO, shutter speed, and exposure level.


Of course, organizing your content can sometimes be as important as actually producing it, and to that end, Samsung is also bringing a "variety of gallery features" to make it easy to group together similar shots and quickly crop photos to different sizes.

Last but certainly not least, worldwide Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, and Note 10+ users will soon be able to share photos, videos, and even large files with multiple people by taking advantage of the cool new Quick Share functionality. Oh, and Music Share is coming too, letting nearby friends play music on your connected Bluetooth speaker with minimal effort.

 

By the way, there are no words on exactly when to expect the Galaxy Note 9, S9, and S9+ to follow suit and make their own leaps from One UI 2.0 to version 2.1, but that will definitely happen and could well happen relatively soon.

Related phones

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 5 Reviews
$490 Samsung Galaxy S10 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$715 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on
$552 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$490 Samsung Galaxy S10e on
$380 Samsung Galaxy S10e on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
$800 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless