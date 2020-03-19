Samsung’s One UI 2.5 reportedly coming later this year
The aforementioned moderator said in his post that the update will bring support for Google’s navigation gestures, such as swiping and tapping to control your phone, to third-party app launchers, which is an option that’s not currently available.
SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy A series, to be launched after the Galaxy Note 20, will most likely come with One UI 2.5, and that the update will reach more Samsung devices in the future. However, the South Korean post states that the schedule for the update has not been decided yet and the moderator is not capable of giving more information about it at the moment.