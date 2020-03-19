Samsung Software updates

Samsung’s One UI 2.5 reportedly coming later this year

by Iskra Petrova
Mar 19, 2020, 8:55 AM
We haven’t seen One UI 2.1 on all devices yet, as it currently comes preinstalled with the Galaxy S20 series and the Z Flip and has not yet reached older models, however, SamMobile now reports that Samsung is working on One UI 2.5 already.

A moderator on the Samsung Community website in South Korea has posted information about the new interface that the company is currently working on. Reportedly, the Galaxy Note 20 would come with the update, even though there is still not enough information about what would be featured in the new software.

The aforementioned moderator said in his post that the update will bring support for Google’s navigation gestures, such as swiping and tapping to control your phone, to third-party app launchers, which is an option that’s not currently available.

SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy A series, to be launched after the Galaxy Note 20, will most likely come with One UI 2.5, and that the update will reach more Samsung devices in the future. However, the South Korean post states that the schedule for the update has not been decided yet and the moderator is not capable of giving more information about it at the moment.

