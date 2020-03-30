Samsung's One UI 2.1 update may skip the Galaxy Note 9 and S9 after all

Earlier, a Samsung community moderator
hinted that the Galaxy Note 9
and S9 may get One UI 2.1
. A recent notification sent through the Samsung Members app now says otherwise. Roughly translated, it states that there are no plans for One UI 2.1 updates for those phones at the moment.
As reported by SamMobile
, the latest firmware update for Samsung's Note 9 includes the newest March 2020 security patch, but it's not based on One UI 2.1. Considering the flagships' age and Samsung's track record, it seems unlikely that the Galaxy Note 9 or S9 will get a One UI update after all.
One UI is Samsung's unique twist on Android, featuring a custom theme with its own features and a plethora of built-in apps to fit any user's needs. The latest version, 2.1, is most notable for bringing Quick Share, Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirDrop, together with extra camera features and an improved Night Mode. The South Korean giant's newest flagship phones such as the revolutionary Galaxy Z Flip
and the S20 came with One UI 2.1 pre-installed.
Samsung usually provides software updates for their flagship phones for up to two years, depending on region. Newer ones like the Galaxy S10
and Note 10 already got the April 2020 patch with One UI 2.1 in some regions. And while One UI updates don't seem to be planned for the Note 9 and S9 right now, this may still change in the future.
To see if your Samsung phone has a pending update, you can initiate it by clicking "Software update" in Settings.
