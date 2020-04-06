Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series start receiving the One UI 2.1 update worldwide

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Apr 06, 2020, 5:08 AM
Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series start receiving the One UI 2.1 update worldwide
One of the best things about having a flagship phone is that it gets priority treatment when it comes to software updates. And while the first batch of Samsung’s 2020 flagships is already here in the face of the Galaxy S20 series, last year’s S10 and Note 10 families aren’t forgotten.

The Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+, alongside the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now getting a major update, bringing Samsung’s One UI 2.1 and its numerous new features. The update has been rolling out in some countries for a while now, but today it’s going global, SamMobile reports.

Phones all over the world should be receiving notifications for a pending update right now and yours might be one of them. If you bought your device from a carrier, there might be some delay, however, so stock up on patience.

The software version of the update is G97xFXXU4CTC9 for Galaxy S10 phones and N97xFXXS2BTA7 for Note 10 devices. To check manually if there’s an update waiting, go to Settings then Software Update. If you’re lucky to have gotten it early, tapping the Download and install button is all you need to do. Make sure you’re on a fast Wi-Fi network when you do, however, because it’s a big one: 1.7GB to be exact.

What new features is One UI 2.1 bringing to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10?


Here’s are the most important ones:

Quick Share is similar to Apple’s AirDrop and allows users to quickly send and receive files to and from other Galaxy devices nearby, as long as they support the feature as well, of course.

Music Share lets you share your Bluetooth speaker with a friend, giving them the ability to play music from their phone without having to pair with the speaker themselves. A very handy feature for parties.

Single Take is a new camera feature that’s already on the Galaxy S20 series, but now the older flagships are getting it as well. It saves you the hassle of switching between the different lenses or camera modes. If there’s a moment you don’t want to miss, with Single Take, you’ll have a variety of photos and short clips to choose from after the fact.

Pro mode is here to give you more tools when recording a video. That includes some of the usual adjustments like exposure, focus, ISO and white balance, all of which can be changed on the fly while you’re recording. What’s even better is that Pro mode also lets you switch between the different cameras of the phone, including the front-facing one. With some planning, you’ll be able to make a whole video ready for YouTube all in one take!

There are plenty of small improvements coming with One UI 2.1 as well, some of them are in the Gallery app, which will now group similar images to remove some of the clutter when browsing all your photos. This should greatly reduce swiping when scrolling up and down your camera roll to find a specific photo you want to share.

With these new features on board, S10 and Note 10 owners have even fewer reasons to upgrade to a new phone this year. It’s always nice to see features trickle down to previous generations and not be kept as an artificial incentive to spend a grand on a new phone.

The update is coming in a timely manner as well, just over a month after the release of the Galaxy S20 series, showing once more that Samsung is keen on improving its reputation when it comes to software updates.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless