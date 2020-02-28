Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 won't be upgraded to Android 10

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 28, 2020, 9:52 PM
Despite the fact that Samsung's support reps said numerous times in the past that the Galaxy S8 and/or Note 8 will be updated to Android 10, the South Korean company finally confirmed that these two flagships won't receive any new OS updates beyond Android 9 Pie.

What's worse is that we wouldn't have hoped to get Android 10 on these phones if not for the confusing information relayed to customers by Samsung officials. It's sad that neither of these phones will receive another Android OS update, but it's not unexpected considering they were launched on the market three years ago.

The folks at SamMobile report Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will not be receiving Android 10 and One UI 2.0. Of course, both will continue to get security updates, but we don't expect anything major for these particular models.

There are probably a lot of people still using either of the two flagships, which will now have to upgrade to a newer phone if they want to use Android 10. Sadly, that's how things go in the Android world.
