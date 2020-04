Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite updated with One UI 2.1 before US release

The cheapest Galaxy S10 series smartphone is getting an important update this week, just before its release in the United States. Samsung announced earlier today that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available for purchase in the US starting April 17. Along with the smartphone, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be released in the country through “limited channels.”Anyway, the Galaxy S10 Lite is a great device, but Samsung is making it even more appealing by updating the software with new features and improvements. The so-called One UI 2.1 is now available for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite units across Europe, SamMobile reports.The update brings new features like Quick Share and Music Share, but Galaxy S10 Lite users will also get a newer version of Samsung's Keyboard that has multilingual translations and a couple of other search-related improvements.More importantly, One UI 2.1 brings a brand-new Pro video mode, at least that's what the changelog says. Keep in mind though that this doesn't include any advanced features. A couple of other improvements such as new filters, Selfie Tone and timelapse for night mode.Unfortunately, we can't confirm the new One UI 2.1 update is available in the United States yet seeing that the Galaxy S10 Lite has only been introduced in the country.