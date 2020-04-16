Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite updated with One UI 2.1 before US release
The update brings new features like Quick Share and Music Share, but Galaxy S10 Lite users will also get a newer version of Samsung's Keyboard that has multilingual translations and a couple of other search-related improvements.
More importantly, One UI 2.1 brings a brand-new Pro video mode, at least that's what the changelog says. Keep in mind though that this doesn't include any advanced features. A couple of other improvements such as new filters, Selfie Tone and timelapse for night mode.
Unfortunately, we can't confirm the new One UI 2.1 update is available in the United States yet seeing that the Galaxy S10 Lite has only been introduced in the country.