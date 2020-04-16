Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite updated with One UI 2.1 before US release

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 16, 2020, 5:44 PM
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite updated with One UI 2.1 before US release
The cheapest Galaxy S10 series smartphone is getting an important update this week, just before its release in the United States. Samsung announced earlier today that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available for purchase in the US starting April 17. Along with the smartphone, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be released in the country through “limited channels.”

Anyway, the Galaxy S10 Lite is a great device, but Samsung is making it even more appealing by updating the software with new features and improvements. The so-called One UI 2.1 is now available for Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite units across Europe, SamMobile reports.

The update brings new features like Quick Share and Music Share, but Galaxy S10 Lite users will also get a newer version of Samsung's Keyboard that has multilingual translations and a couple of other search-related improvements.

More importantly, One UI 2.1 brings a brand-new Pro video mode, at least that's what the changelog says. Keep in mind though that this doesn't include any advanced features. A couple of other improvements such as new filters, Selfie Tone and timelapse for night mode.

Unfortunately, we can't confirm the new One UI 2.1 update is available in the United States yet seeing that the Galaxy S10 Lite has only been introduced in the country.

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$504 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on
$700 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Grab a brand-new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at up to $350 off with Best Buy!
Grab a brand-new Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL at up to $350 off with Best Buy!
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Customizable over-ear Apple headphones coming soon with swappable parts
Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless