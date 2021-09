Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are now discounted in response to the iPhone 13

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Amazon might have the perfect deal for you right now, selling last year's 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at substantial discounts of $250 and $300 respectively in unlocked variants for an undoubtedly limited time only.





While the Snapdragon 865 powerhouses may no longer be in particularly high demand, the fact that Samsung itself currently lists the 6.7-inch Note 20 as "out of stock" in all colors and models suggests the handset could altogether vanish from the US market at any point in the near future.



With it, of course, the larger, arguably better-looking, and undeniably better-equipped Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G might go the way of the dodo relatively soon as well, so if you're interested, you should definitely pull the trigger before it's too late.



Normally priced at a whopping $1,199.99, the 128GB Note 20 Ultra storage configuration doesn't exactly become "conventionally" affordable now all of a sudden, nevertheless undercutting the iPhone 13 Pro by a cool hundred bucks. Unfortunately, you can't opt for a model with more local digital hoarding room, but on the bright side, this bad boy does actually come with a microSD card slot.



The deeply discounted Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at the time of this writing in black, white, and bronze hues, although depending on demand, one or two of those flavors could go out of stock or back up to a higher price before you get a chance to place your order.



The Note 20 5G, meanwhile, is cheaper than a non-Pro iPhone 13 in your choice of bronze, gray, and green paint jobs, with a somewhat divisive plastic build, a sharp but not incredibly smooth 60Hz Super AMOLED Plus display, a hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 25W charging technology, a reasonably versatile and capable 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera setup, and of course, 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a lower 8GB RAM count than the Ultra variant.



In a nutshell, this is also a pretty good S Pen-wielding handset... for its newly reduced price, even though it's probably not good enough to be considered one of the overall best phones available today or affordable enough to make our list of the best budget 5G phones out there.

Feeling nostalgic about the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Note flagships of days gone by? Can't afford or don't quite see the benefit of spending a small fortune on a recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G a productivity-enhancing stylus sold separately? Not impressed by any of Apple's hot new iPhones?