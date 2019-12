Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ get Android 10 updates on T-Mobile

Something tells us these updates will be dispatched in the very near future too, which means almost every single S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10 5G unit stateside will run Android 10 before the new year kicks off. That's a momentous achievement for both Samsung and the nation's top mobile network operators, although to be fair, Google probably deserves a little praise too for its steady efforts these past few years aimed at making it easier for device manufacturers to roll out faster updates.





Back to the specific topic of our article today, it's worth pointing out that T-Mobile itself hasn't confirmed this OTA Android 10 delivery for the Note 10 and Note 10+ yet, but recent Reddit activity suggests the update is already available on a pretty wide scale for the "Un-carrier's" customers.





As tremendous a job as Samsung is certainly doing by quickly rolling out official Android 10 goodies for both high-end devices like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series and mid-range models like the Galaxy M20 and M30 internationally, we must also applaud America's big four wireless service providers... for a change.