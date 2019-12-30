Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ get Android 10 updates on T-Mobile
Verizon and AT&T were also unusually fast to deliver stable over-the-air packages of the latest One UI tweaks and enhancements based on Android 10 to their versions of Note 10-series devices, and now T-Mobile is reportedly joining the party as well. That leaves users of Sprint-locked Note 10 and Note 10+ models, as well as those rocking official US unlocked variants of Samsung's newest S Pen-wielding high-enders, waiting a little longer for their own chance to join the One UI 2.0 club.
Something tells us these updates will be dispatched in the very near future too, which means almost every single S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10 5G unit stateside will run Android 10 before the new year kicks off. That's a momentous achievement for both Samsung and the nation's top mobile network operators, although to be fair, Google probably deserves a little praise too for its steady efforts these past few years aimed at making it easier for device manufacturers to roll out faster updates.
Back to the specific topic of our article today, it's worth pointing out that T-Mobile itself hasn't confirmed this OTA Android 10 delivery for the Note 10 and Note 10+ yet, but recent Reddit activity suggests the update is already available on a pretty wide scale for the "Un-carrier's" customers.
