Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 23, 2019, 2:04 AM
Two of the big four US carriers send Android 10 updates to the Galaxy Note 10
Samsung caught us all off guard by following up its official Android 10 rollout for the Galaxy S10 flagship lineup with the same update delivered to the mid-range Galaxy M20 and M30, but it didn't take long for the Note 10 and Note 10+ to join the party internationally either.

US carriers then surprised us with unusually early stable updates for the entire Galaxy S10 family, and considering how quickly everything progressed, two of the nation's big four wireless service providers are now unsurprisingly following suit with sweet goodie packs rolled out over the air to their Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ variants.

Verizon got the ball rolling on Friday, December 20, as proven by official changelogs posted on Big Red's device support webpages, and AT&T started spreading the love over the pre-Christmas weekend, even though its own portal dedicated to software updates doesn't mention anything about the Android 10 promotion just yet.

A large number of Redditors and multiple tips in our inbox in the last couple of days confirm both these carrier-specific rollouts are well underway, but as always, you shouldn't panic if you're not able to make the jump at the time of this writing. Nationwide OTA update deliveries can be tricky when dealing with such popular phones.

Expect a massive collection of Android 10-based One UI 2.0 tweaks and performance enhancements to make their way to your Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and yes, even Verizon's Note 10+ 5G variant, tipping the scales at around 2GB. The 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 on the nation's largest mobile network is also joining the fun after being initially left out when the update was delivered to Big Red's 4G LTE-only S10, S10+, and S10e.

Things like a system-wide dark mode, overhauled gesture navigation, and cool features like Live Transcribe and Smart Reply are among the highlights of your incoming update, no matter what 2019 Galaxy flagship model you own and on what major US operator.

