Samsung's latest devices to get stable Android 10 updates are... not the Note 10 and Note 10+
The Galaxy M20 follows the Galaxy S10 family on the Android 10 bandwagon
While it's certainly not unusual to see a hot new Android flavor slowly make its way to new and old devices from major global vendors, some of the phones currently receiving (relatively) early updates to the latest OS version are... not the ones we expected to make the jump by the end of the year.
No, it's not 2020 yet, and while many Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e users across various European and Asian territories have received their very own Android 10 goodie packs, the same cannot be said about Note 10 and Note 10+ owners, let alone those in possession of older high-end models including the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9.
Keep in mind that these are stable Android 10 updates being delivered over-the-air to the masses as we speak, with Galaxy M30 and M20 devices in more regions likely to join India soon in feasting on One UI 2.0 tweaks and enhancements. Unfortunately, you shouldn't expect the OTA delivery to reach the US for the simple reason that these phones are not officially available stateside.
In case you're wondering, the Galaxy M20 and M30 share a respectable but far from impressive Exynos 7904 processor, as well as a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery. The first mid-range device likely to score an official Android 10 update in the US is the faster Galaxy A50, powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC, which is apparently supposed to make the leap sometime in April 2020 in other countries. That's a long way down the road, but at least we have reason to expect North American rollouts this month for the Galaxy S10 family, possibly followed by the Galaxy Note 10 duo next month.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):