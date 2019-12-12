Samsung's latest devices to get stable Android 10 updates are... not the Note 10 and Note 10+

The Galaxy M20 follows the Galaxy S10 family on the Android 10 bandwagon













No, it's not 2020 yet, and while many Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e users across various European and Asian territories have received their very own Android 10 goodie packs, the same cannot be said about Note 10 and Note 10+ owners, let alone those in possession of older high-end models including the Galaxy S9 , S9+, and Note 9.





Keep in mind that these are stable Android 10 updates being delivered over-the-air to the masses as we speak, with Galaxy M30 and M20 devices in more regions likely to join India soon in feasting on One UI 2.0 tweaks and enhancements. Unfortunately, you shouldn't expect the OTA delivery to reach the US for the simple reason that these phones are not officially available stateside.









While it's certainly not unusual to see a hot new Android flavor slowly make its way to new and old devices from major global vendors, some of the phones currently receiving (relatively) early updates to the latest OS version are... not the ones we expected to make the jump by the end of the year.