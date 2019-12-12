Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's latest devices to get stable Android 10 updates are... not the Note 10 and Note 10+

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 12, 2019, 3:07 AM
The Galaxy M20 follows the Galaxy S10 family on the Android 10 bandwagon

While it's certainly not unusual to see a hot new Android flavor slowly make its way to new and old devices from major global vendors, some of the phones currently receiving (relatively) early updates to the latest OS version are... not the ones we expected to make the jump by the end of the year.

We're talking about modest mid-rangers like the Motorola One Power, aging flagships like the Asus ZenFone 5Z, and now Samsung's own modest mid-end Galaxy M20 and M30. We were already surprised to see these two tentatively scheduled for Android 10 promotions in January 2020 in India, but hearing reports today (backed by concrete proof, no less) that the rollouts are actually underway has us completely astonished.

No, it's not 2020 yet, and while many Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e users across various European and Asian territories have received their very own Android 10 goodie packs, the same cannot be said about Note 10 and Note 10+ owners, let alone those in possession of older high-end models including the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9.

Keep in mind that these are stable Android 10 updates being delivered over-the-air to the masses as we speak, with Galaxy M30 and M20 devices in more regions likely to join India soon in feasting on One UI 2.0 tweaks and enhancements. Unfortunately, you shouldn't expect the OTA delivery to reach the US for the simple reason that these phones are not officially available stateside.

In case you're wondering, the Galaxy M20 and M30 share a respectable but far from impressive Exynos 7904 processor, as well as a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery. The first mid-range device likely to score an official Android 10 update in the US is the faster Galaxy A50, powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC, which is apparently supposed to make the leap sometime in April 2020 in other countries. That's a long way down the road, but at least we have reason to expect North American rollouts this month for the Galaxy S10 family, possibly followed by the Galaxy Note 10 duo next month.

