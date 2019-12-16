T-Mobile Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

Android 10 updates make their way to US Galaxy S10 devices, more Note 10 users in Europe

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 16, 2019, 4:37 AM
While Google doesn't like to regularly refresh its official Android distribution chart anymore, leaving us guessing how many of the world's active Google-powered mobile devices might be running the latest OS version at any given time, we can safely assume there aren't a lot of phones in that situation just yet.

But that's about to change, as some of the best-selling handsets around are reportedly taking their stable Android 10 updates to the big stage. We're talking Samsung's entire Galaxy S10 family, as well as the even newer and hotter Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. Although all these devices were initially scheduled for January 2020 over-the-air rollouts in certain markets, many other regions are getting the massive collection of UI tweaks and performance enhancements already.

Yes, these are official, wide-scale updates you're looking at here, and no, they're no longer addressed exclusively to beta testers.

Time to rejoice, Galaxy S10-series owners on T-Mobile and Sprint


Before they're allowed to merge and give birth to a major challenger for the wireless industry's duopoly, the nation's third and fourth-largest service providers are (unofficially) joining forces to beat Verizon and AT&T to the punch when it comes to this major OS promotion. Technically, T-Mobile is still listing the Galaxy S10 family in the "development" phase of its Android 10 update process, but a number of lucky users have been able to download and install the 2.3GB or so goodie pack already.


If nothing goes wrong, this should make its way to every single owner of a T-Mo-specific Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e unit across the nation in a matter of days, and the same goes for Sprint-locked devices after a rollout confirmed by at least one Android Police reader. Even if the two carriers will be uncharacteristically slow to spread the love, there's still plenty of time left for everyone to make the leap before Christmas. 

Keep in mind that we're talking about S10-series phones purchased directly from the aforementioned mobile network operators rather than unlocked units sold by Samsung, which will probably be the last to join the fun sometime next year. Until then, it remains to be seen how quickly Verizon and AT&T might follow in T-Mobile and Sprint's footsteps. If all four carriers somehow manage to at least start their rollouts by the end of 2019, it will be an outright Christmas miracle.

After all, the first US carrier-specific Android Pie updates for the Galaxy S9 duo barely came in late January 2019 and T-Mobile only followed everyone else's suit in February. In other news, "most carriers" in Canada are apparently sending stable Android 10 goodies to their customers too.

Galaxy Note 10 update goes wide as well... in one European market


Samsung's newest high-end smartphones technically followed the Galaxy S10 family and the mid-range Galaxy M20 and M30 on the stable Android 10 bandwagon last week, but only those who participated in the company's official beta program could initially jump to the final OS version. Now the OTA rollout is reportedly open for all Note 10 and Note 10+ users... in Germany.


But fret not, as recent history seems to suggest the updates will rapidly spread across the old continent, most likely making their way to North America very early in 2020. Who knows, perhaps T-Mobile and Sprint will even be able to get the ball rolling for the Galaxy Note 10 duo this year after taking the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e off their plates. Fingers crossed, and if you don't know what to expect from Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2 promotions, be sure to check out the company's official introduction video above.

