Android 10 updates make their way to US Galaxy S10 devices, more Note 10 users in Europe







Yes, these are official, wide-scale updates you're looking at here, and no, they're no longer addressed exclusively to beta testers.

Time to rejoice, Galaxy S10-series owners on T-Mobile and Sprint







Keep in mind that we're talking about S10-series phones purchased directly from the aforementioned mobile network operators rather than unlocked units sold by Samsung, which will probably be the last to join the fun sometime next year. Until then, it remains to be seen how quickly Verizon and AT&T might follow in T-Mobile and Sprint's footsteps. If all four carriers somehow manage to at least start their rollouts by the end of 2019, it will be an outright Christmas miracle.

Galaxy Note 10 update goes wide as well... in one European market







But fret not, as recent history seems to suggest the updates will rapidly spread across the old continent, most likely making their way to North America very early in 2020. Who knows, perhaps T-Mobile and Sprint will even be able to get the ball rolling for the Galaxy Note 10 duo this year after taking the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e off their plates. Fingers crossed, and if you don't know what to expect from Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2 promotions, be sure to check out the company's official introduction video above.