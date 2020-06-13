T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on sale at a deep discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 13, 2020, 9:50 AM
It looks like Amazon really wants to sell you an existing Samsung flagship device in advance of the company's big (online-only) Unpacked event expected to bring the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G to light, with killer recent deals on the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra followed today by a similar Note 10+ promotion.

Once again, you have 24 hours to save big with absolutely no strings attached, although we'd be remiss not to point out this particular 4G LTE-only 6.8-inch powerhouse got an even bigger discount just a few weeks ago at a different retailer. But with Microsoft's frankly incredible special offer in the rearview mirror, a $250 markdown will have to do for speed-addicted bargain hunters.

Since the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is typically available at a whopping $1,099.99 and up, this newest price cut doesn't exactly make the Snapdragon 855-powered handset a bargain, but it certainly makes it more appealing than its little brother.

The aforementioned $250 discount is good for both an entry-level 256GB storage variant and a digital hoarder-friendly 512 gig configuration normally fetching $1,200, mind you, although it's also worth highlighting that the latter model is exclusively available in an Aura Black hue on Amazon, while the former can be had in a trio of paint jobs including Aura White, Aura Silver, and Aura Black.

Before deciding which of the two you should go for, keep in mind that, unlike the "regular-sized" Note 10, the jumbo-sized Note 10+ comes with a microSD card slot for easy memory expansion. And speaking of memory, you may want to note (no pun intended) that the 256 and 512GB storage versions share a hefty 12GB RAM count as well.

The rest of the outstanding specifications include a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch, a large 4,300mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support, and a quadruple rear-facing camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 3D depth camera that's frankly largely useless.

Meanwhile, the 256GB Galaxy Note 10 is technically still available at its list price on Amazon, but for a no doubt limited time, you can get the extremely well-reviewed Galaxy Watch Active 2 included at no extra charge. That's actually also a pretty good deal, especially if you were planning to buy a decent Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch anyway.

Related phones

Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
Galaxy Note10 on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
Galaxy Note10+ on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

