Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on sale at a deep discount





Once again, you have 24 hours to save big with absolutely no strings attached, although we'd be remiss not to point out this particular 4G LTE-only 6.8-inch powerhouse got an even bigger discount just a few weeks ago at a different retailer. But with Microsoft's frankly incredible special offer in the rearview mirror, a $250 markdown will have to do for speed-addicted bargain hunters.



Since the unlocked Since the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is typically available at a whopping $1,099.99 and up, this newest price cut doesn't exactly make the Snapdragon 855-powered handset a bargain, but it certainly makes it more appealing than its little brother.



The aforementioned $250 discount is good for both an entry-level 256GB storage variant and a digital hoarder-friendly 512 gig configuration normally fetching $1,200, mind you, although it's also worth highlighting that the latter model is exclusively available in an Aura Black hue on Amazon, while the former can be had in a trio of paint jobs including Aura White, Aura Silver, and Aura Black.



Before deciding which of the two you should go for, keep in mind that, unlike the "regular-sized" Before deciding which of the two you should go for, keep in mind that, unlike the "regular-sized" Note 10 , the jumbo-sized Note 10+ comes with a microSD card slot for easy memory expansion. And speaking of memory, you may want to note (no pun intended) that the 256 and 512GB storage versions share a hefty 12GB RAM count as well.



The rest of the outstanding specifications include a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display with a centered hole punch, a large 4,300mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging support, and a quadruple rear-facing camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 3D depth camera that's frankly largely useless.



