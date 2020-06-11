T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Probably the best Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal yet takes $300 off Samsung's super-flagship

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 11, 2020, 3:26 AM
For a relatively long time, the Galaxy S20 Ultra was widely considered the most successful of Samsung's three premium smartphones released around three months ago. But when the global Q1 2020 sales reports were published, we found out the Galaxy S20+ actually eclipsed the mainstream popularity of its bigger brother, which seems to suggest the 6.9-inch giant was successful all things considered.

In other words, the S20 Ultra sold well by today's $1,000+ flagship standards of a mobile industry profoundly affected by the coronavirus pandemic at multiple levels. As such, the handset didn't receive the same treatment as the "regular-sized" S20 and 6.7-inch S20+ in terms of early deals and discounts, but in recent weeks, we've seen the powerhouse marked down a number of different times by a number of different authorized retailers, major carriers, and trusted eBay vendors.

The newest promotion might be the most compelling one yet, letting you save a cool 300 bucks without having to jump through any hoops or commit to a certain carrier. 

That's because we're talking about an official US unlocked variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G here, backed by a standard 1-year warranty and sold with full support for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray hues.

Since the 128GB device normally costs $1,399, this $300 price cut doesn't exactly make it a conventional bargain. But it's by far the heftiest discount available to date with no strings attached whatsoever. 

Ironically, the one-day-only sale makes the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G a measly $100 more expensive than both the S20 5G and S20+ 5G at the time of this writing given that the latter model is also reduced by a decent $200 while the baby S20 is still up for grabs at its regular price... for some reason.

Then again, if you are interested in the more compact 6.2-inch phone, Amazon is also offering it in several paint jobs bundled with a super-popular Galaxy A50 mid-ranger at no extra charge. 

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1100 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1150 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$845 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$919 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

