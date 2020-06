Probably the best Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal yet takes $300 off Samsung's super-flagship

all things considered







The newest promotion might be the most compelling one yet, letting you save a cool 300 bucks without having to jump through any hoops or commit to a certain carrier.





That's because we're talking about an official US unlocked variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G here, backed by a standard 1-year warranty and sold with full support for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray hues.



Since the 128GB device normally costs $1,399, this $300 price cut doesn't exactly make it a conventional bargain. But it's by far the heftiest discount available to date with no strings attached whatsoever.





Ironically, the one-day-only sale makes the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G a measly $100 more expensive than both the S20 5G and S20+ 5G at the time of this writing given that the latter model is also reduced by a decent $200 while the baby S20 is still up for grabs at its regular price... for some reason.



Then again, if you are interested in the more compact Then again, if you are interested in the more compact 6.2-inch phone , Amazon is also offering it in several paint jobs bundled with a super-popular Galaxy A50 mid-ranger at no extra charge.

For a relatively long time, the Galaxy S20 Ultra was widely considered the most successful of Samsung 's three premium smartphones released around three months ago. But when the global Q1 2020 sales reports were published, we found out the Galaxy S20+ actually eclipsed the mainstream popularity of its bigger brother , which seems to suggest the 6.9-inch giant was successful