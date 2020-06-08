T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is cheaper than ever for a limited time

Jun 08, 2020
It's no longer a big secret that Samsung has been struggling to turn its newest family of ultra-high-end smartphones into a commercial hit, but considering the pricing structure of the Galaxy S20 lineup and the massive impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the mobile industry as a whole, we wouldn't exactly call the 6.7-inch Plus model a lemon either.

The world's largest handset manufacturer reportedly sold close to 5 million of these bad boys around the globe in March alone, which is no small feat when taking the US recommended price of $1,200 into consideration. Of course, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20+ has been substantially discounted multiple times just in the last few weeks, both with and without carrier strings attached.

The latest killer deal is part of the latter category, knocking a cool 250 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of the unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G. This is compatible with both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, which means it's capable of achieving the highest available download speeds on Verizon in addition to T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint.

You also get a whopping 12 gigs of RAM in combination with your choice of 128 or 512 gigs of internal storage space, and yes, both those variants are currently up for grabs at $250 less than usual on Amazon. Naturally, that doesn't make the latter digital-hoarding friendly configuration a bargain, but it sure beats having to pay $1,349.99 for it. 

In case you're wondering, this also trumps the previous best deal offered for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with no strings attached by an authorized US retailer. We're talking a decent $50 improvement on an already significant $200 discount, but you'll need to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible. Amazon will only keep this special offer around for 24 hours, and the clock is ticking.

On the bright side, the entry-level 128GB storage variant is available at $250 off its list price in no less than three paint jobs, including Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, and Cosmic Black, at the time of this writing. The heavily marked-down 512GB-er, meanwhile, can only be had in a Cosmic Black hue. And yes, this super-attractive 24-hour-only promotion makes the Galaxy S20+ 50 bucks cheaper to begin with than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is still available at its extravagant regular price, even though it seems there's a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra variant in the pipeline after all.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$840 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

