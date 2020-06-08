The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is cheaper than ever for a limited time







The latest killer deal is part of the latter category, knocking a cool 250 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of the unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G. This is compatible with both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, which means it's capable of achieving The latest killer deal is part of the latter category, knocking a cool 250 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP of the unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G. This is compatible with both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, which means it's capable of achieving the highest available download speeds on Verizon in addition to T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint.



You also get a whopping 12 gigs of RAM in combination with your choice of 128 or 512 gigs of internal storage space, and yes, both those variants are currently up for grabs at $250 less than usual on Amazon. Naturally, that doesn't make the latter digital-hoarding friendly configuration a bargain, but it sure beats having to pay $1,349.99 for it.



In case you're wondering, this also trumps the previous best deal offered for an unlocked In case you're wondering, this also trumps the previous best deal offered for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with no strings attached by an authorized US retailer. We're talking a decent $50 improvement on an already significant $200 discount, but you'll need to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible. Amazon will only keep this special offer around for 24 hours, and the clock is ticking.



On the bright side, the entry-level 128GB storage variant is available at $250 off its list price in no less than three paint jobs, including Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, and Cosmic Black, at the time of this writing. The heavily marked-down 512GB-er, meanwhile, can only be had in a Cosmic Black hue. And yes, this super-attractive 24-hour-only promotion makes the Galaxy S20+ 50 bucks cheaper to begin with than the On the bright side, the entry-level 128GB storage variant is available at $250 off its list price in no less than three paint jobs, including Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, and Cosmic Black, at the time of this writing. The heavily marked-down 512GB-er, meanwhile, can only be had in a Cosmic Black hue. And yes, this super-attractive 24-hour-only promotion makes the Galaxy S20+ 50 bucks cheaper to begin with than the 6.2 -inch Galaxy S20







