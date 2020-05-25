Microsoft has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a $400 discount









Namely, the digital hoarder-friendly model can be yours for a no doubt limited time only in exchange for $799.99 in a single black hue. This bad boy typically costs a whopping $1,199.99, mind you, currently fetching $1,049.99 through Samsung's official US e-store after a significantly smaller discount of 150 bucks.













If you don't need that much internal storage space and would rather save an additional $50, Microsoft has the 256GB Galaxy Note 10+ on sale for $749.99 instead of its $1,099.99 MSRP.





This particular variant of the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is available directly from Samsung at $950 while retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are charging $900 a pop. You can even choose from Aura Black, Aura White, and Aura Glow flavors at Microsoft right now, and just like the 512GB storage version, this one packs a hefty 12 gigs of RAM too.





The Note 10+ also comes with microSD support for easy external expansion of the handset's local digital hoarding room, unlike the "regular-sized" Galaxy Note 10 , which is obviously even cheaper. You can pay $699.99 instead of a list price of $949.99 for a 6.3-inch device with a lower-res screen in tow, as well as a smaller battery with slower charging technology, three rear-facing cameras, and a comparatively modest 8GB memory count.













At $700 and up, it's pretty hard to argue with the appeal of such a powerful S Pen-wielding smartphone duo sporting beautiful Dynamic AMOLED displays and very capable cameras that haven't exactly been made obsolete by the Galaxy S20 -series shooters. On top of it all, we're naturally dealing with unlocked handsets fully supporting AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint's 4G LTE networks and sold with absolutely no strings attached.



