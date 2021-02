An update that improves Galaxy Buds Pro ANC is now rolling out

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

In any case, Samsung seems to be continuing its efforts to improve the Buds Pro's ANC, as now SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy Buds are getting their first post-launch update in the US and other regions.Although the update doesn't seem to add any additional functionality to the Buds Pro's accompanying Galaxy Wearable app, the 2.20 MB update says that it brings improved ANC and better Ambient Sound functionality, in addition to stability and reliability improvements.Samsung's One UI 3.1 software update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets is soon expected to bring more substantial features to the Galaxy Buds Pro, such as 360 Audio, Auto Switch and Multi Mic Recording.