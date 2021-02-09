Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Samsung Wearables Audio

An update that improves Galaxy Buds Pro ANC is now rolling out

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Feb 09, 2021, 6:25 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An update that improves Galaxy Buds Pro ANC is now rolling out
Samsung's latest and greatest truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro were released early in 2021 alongside the company's newest Galaxy S21 line of smartphones, and even match their colors.

In our Galaxy Buds Pro review, we found them to have fantastic sound quality and build, along with good ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) and handy features. Their ANC isn't as strong as the ANC on the AirPods Pro, but the Buds Pro can notably detect if the user starts talking to someone and automatically switch to Ambient Sound, which is just one of several handy features they have that the more expensive AirPods Pro do not.

You may also find interesting:

In any case, Samsung seems to be continuing its efforts to improve the Buds Pro's ANC, as now SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy Buds are getting their first post-launch update in the US and other regions.

Although the update doesn't seem to add any additional functionality to the Buds Pro's accompanying Galaxy Wearable app, the 2.20 MB update says that it brings improved ANC and better Ambient Sound functionality, in addition to stability and reliability improvements.


Samsung's One UI 3.1 software update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets is soon expected to bring more substantial features to the Galaxy Buds Pro, such as 360 Audio, Auto Switch and Multi Mic Recording.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless