Best AirPods sales and deals right now



Looking for a new set of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone? The Apple Store rarely offers any good AirPods discounts, but many third-party stores and retailers do. In fact, we've done the hard work for you ‒ we've scouted the web for the best deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro right now.





Note that not every AirPods discount gets you a brand new set of earphones. Some of the offers below may be for a pair of refurbished AirPods, meaning that the earphones have been used or opened, but have been restored to near-factory condition.





It's also important to note that fake AirPods exist. Surely, many buyers looking for a pair of cheap AirPods have unknowingly bought a set only to be disappointed by their abysmal performance. All of the offers we've picked are for genuine Apple AirPods and AirPods pro on sale.





Best AirPods deals







Best Buy





Walmart is offering the second-generation AirPods with wireless charging case for $169, saving you $31 which you can then use to get AppleCare+ for headphones.

Without further ado, here are the best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals right now!has some of the best AirPods offers just waiting for you to check them out. Right now, Best Buy is offering the Apple AirPods with a standard charging case for just $139.99 (you save $20) and the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $179, saving you $20 again. Even deeper discounts are available on refurbished AirPods and Airpods Pro sets.