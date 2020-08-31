Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
iOS Apple Deals

Best AirPods sales and deals right now

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Aug 31, 2020, 6:13 AM
Best AirPods sales and deals right now
Looking for a new set of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone? The Apple Store rarely offers any good AirPods discounts, but many third-party stores and retailers do. In fact, we've done the hard work for you ‒ we've scouted the web for the best deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro right now.

Note that not every AirPods discount gets you a brand new set of earphones. Some of the offers below may be for a pair of refurbished AirPods, meaning that the earphones have been used or opened, but have been restored to near-factory condition. 

It's also important to note that fake AirPods exist. Surely, many buyers looking for a pair of cheap AirPods have unknowingly bought a set only to be disappointed by their abysmal performance. All of the offers we've picked are for genuine Apple AirPods and AirPods pro on sale. 

Also Read:

Without further ado, here are the best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals right now!

Best AirPods deals


Best Buy has some of the best AirPods offers just waiting for you to check them out. Right now, Best Buy is offering the Apple AirPods with a standard charging case for just $139.99 (you save $20) and the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $179, saving you $20 again. Even deeper discounts are available on refurbished AirPods and Airpods Pro sets.

Walmart is offering the second-generation AirPods with wireless charging case for $169, saving you $31 which you can then use to get AppleCare+ for headphones. 

Best AirPods Pro Deals


If you really want to go for the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation but you still don’t feel like paying $249, worry not, we have you covered. Amazon currently has an awesome AirPods Pro discount, probably the best AirPods Pro price you can find right now.

BestBuy has an even better AirPods Pro deal, but there's a catch. This offer is for a set of refurbished AirPods Pro earphones, meaning that they've been opened and likely used before, but BestBuy's Geek Squad department has restored them to like-new condition.

At Walmart, you can get a pretty good deal on the AirPods Pro as well. With this deal, you can get the gorgeous AirPods Pro for just $234.00, a $15 discount.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab S6 Lite are steeply discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Best AirPods sales and deals right now
Popular stories
Expires in - 5d 7hBuy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card
Popular stories
Huge Woot sale slashes the prices of an assortment of iPhones, Androids, and Apple Watches
Popular stories
Best iPhone SE deals right now
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless