Best AirPods sales and deals right now
Looking for a new set of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone? The Apple Store rarely offers any good AirPods discounts, but many third-party stores and retailers do. In fact, we've done the hard work for you ‒ we've scouted the web for the best deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro right now.
Note that not every AirPods discount gets you a brand new set of earphones. Some of the offers below may be for a pair of refurbished AirPods, meaning that the earphones have been used or opened, but have been restored to near-factory condition.
It's also important to note that fake AirPods exist. Surely, many buyers looking for a pair of cheap AirPods have unknowingly bought a set only to be disappointed by their abysmal performance. All of the offers we've picked are for genuine Apple AirPods and AirPods pro on sale.
Also Read:
Without further ado, here are the best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals right now!
Best AirPods deals
Walmart is offering the second-generation AirPods with wireless charging case for $169, saving you $31 which you can then use to get AppleCare+ for headphones.
Best AirPods Pro Deals
If you really want to go for the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation but you still don’t feel like paying $249, worry not, we have you covered. Amazon currently has an awesome AirPods Pro discount, probably the best AirPods Pro price you can find right now.
BestBuy has an even better AirPods Pro deal, but there's a catch. This offer is for a set of refurbished AirPods Pro earphones, meaning that they've been opened and likely used before, but BestBuy's Geek Squad department has restored them to like-new condition.
At Walmart, you can get a pretty good deal on the AirPods Pro as well. With this deal, you can get the gorgeous AirPods Pro for just $234.00, a $15 discount.
You may also enjoy these: