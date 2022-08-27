 Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount - PhoneArena
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
As incredible as it might seem, this article's headline contains no typo or error of any sort. That means bargain hunters are not looking at a hot new deal on Samsung's older (and still pretty great) Galaxy Buds 2or first-gen Buds Pro.

Instead, the just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be purchased for $179.99 a pair today only, which may not sound incredibly affordable... until you realize these noise-cancelling and ultra-high-end AirPods Pro rivals are "normally" priced at $229.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, New, 90-Day Warranty, Three Colors
$50 off (22%)
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at Woot

Seeing as how Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) true wireless earbuds have literally just started shipping to their earliest adopters yesterday, August 26, it obviously goes without saying that Woot is selling brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at a cool $50 discount right now.

Somewhat curiously, the... cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 2 Pro only come with a 90-day seller warranty rather than the full 1-year manufacturer coverage you'd get with a direct Samsung or Amazon.com purchase, for instance.

But a $50 discount is pretty much impossible to turn down so incredibly early in the commercial run of a new heavyweight contender for the title of best wireless earbuds out there, especially with no strings attached and three colors to choose from (including that decidedly eye-catching Bora Purple flavor).

At $179.99, these noise-cancelling, excellent-sounding, sleek-looking, objectively comfortable, and wirelessly charging newbies are currently just as affordable as Apple's hugely popular but aging first-gen AirPods Pro

Of course, a new AirPods Pro edition is finally around the corner, but if its starting price rumors pan out, we may never see those potentially game-changing buds drop below or even close to the $200 mark, leaving the door wide open for a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro acquisition today for folks on a (relatively) tight budget.
Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
