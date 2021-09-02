Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Accessories Samsung Software updates Audio

New update brings Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Buds Pro on par with the latest Galaxy Buds 2

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New update brings Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Buds Pro on par with the latest Galaxy Buds 2
Commercially released back in January 2021 rather than just last week, the Galaxy Buds Pro are still slightly better than the non-Pro Buds 2, offering among others superior water resistance.

But as the great TV philosopher Barney Stinson used to say, "new is always better", an axiom that the Galaxy Buds 2 verified at launch by incorporating a few software features that the Buds Pro could not match.

Then again, a new update currently rolling out in South Korea and expected to make its way to other territories soon appears to be adding to the Galaxy Buds Pro pretty much everything the slowly aging noise-cancelling earbuds need to level the playing field with their more affordable successors.

Of course, Samsung is probably not interested in the competition between two of its own products, most likely aiming instead to keep those who paid $200 for a pair of high-end Buds Pros in the last few months happy as they see the $150 Buds 2 capture the spotlight.

Following this update, both products provide Ambient Sound support during phone calls, single earbud active noise cancellation capabilities, and various Ambient Sound customizations while also running smoother than before (at least in theory) thanks to a fresh batch of bug fixes and overall stability improvements.

Get your discounted Galaxy Buds Pro right here


In order to enable the new features, Galaxy Buds Pro owners will need to bump up the plugin app on their phones to the 3.0.21082751 version... once they're actually offered the possibility where they live.

At the right price, mind you, these bad boys are still undoubtedly some of the overall best true wireless earbuds out there, and lo and behold, Amazon just so happens to sell brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at a cool $47 discount in a Phantom Black hue at the time of this writing, making the Buds Pro essentially as affordable as the Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Jan 20, 2021, 8:34 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
Jun 03, 2021, 9:48 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
Apr 26, 2021, 8:24 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
An update that improves Galaxy Buds Pro ANC is now rolling out
An update that improves Galaxy Buds Pro ANC is now rolling out
Feb 09, 2021, 6:25 AM, by Radoslav Minkov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy, make space for Apple Satellite: iPhone 13 wants to save your life... soon
by Martin Filipov,  0
Samsung Galaxy, make space for Apple Satellite: iPhone 13 wants to save your life... soon
The best smart speakers, updated September 2021
by Radoslav Minkov,  2
The best smart speakers, updated September 2021
Periscope zoom iPhones won’t be able to escape Samsung’s shadow
by Preslav Kateliev,  3
Periscope zoom iPhones won’t be able to escape Samsung’s shadow
T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile wants to make amends for compromising your data with killer '$0 Down for ALL' deal
These are the best and worst US states and cities in 5G speeds, availability, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
These are the best and worst US states and cities in 5G speeds, availability, and more
Apple continues talks with Apple Car suppliers as it targets 2024 production
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple continues talks with Apple Car suppliers as it targets 2024 production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless