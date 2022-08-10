 Samsung unceremoniously nixes the Galaxy Buds Pro while keeping the Buds Live alive - PhoneArena
Samsung unceremoniously nixes the Galaxy Buds Pro while keeping the Buds Live alive

Accessories Samsung Audio
Samsung unceremoniously nixes the Galaxy Buds Pro while keeping the Buds Live alive
Because it's certainly hard for Samsung's newest true wireless earbuds to stand out from an impressive pack of next-gen Galaxy powerhouses, we'd like to discuss for a few minutes the availability situation of the company's older alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods.

Just in case the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's final name didn't make it clear enough, these noise-cancelling bad boys are meant as a replacement for the early 2021-released Buds Pro rather than the newer and cheaper non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2.

Consequently, it shouldn't come as such a big surprise that said original Galaxy Buds Pro are no longer up for grabs from their manufacturers, at least in the US. Curiously enough, the OG AirPods Pro rivals still show up on Samsung's regional business-focused website at their regular price of $199.99 despite having completely vanished from the company's consumer-oriented options shortly after the launch of their successors earlier today.

What some of you may find even weirder is that the older kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live can still be purchased directly from Samsung by anyone... willing to cough up $99.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair.

As far as we know, these were never as popular as the Galaxy Buds 2 or Buds Pro, but their original $149.99 list price was recently knocked down to as little as $79.99, which pretty much explains why Samsung is keeping this particular 2020-released product around. 

We obviously fully expect that $70 discount to return in the relatively near future at various major US retailers and perhaps even Samsung's own website, and we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the technically discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro received deep price cuts of their own at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy. 

Of course, if you'd rather get the hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, now's the ideal time to pull the trigger, especially if you're also looking to buy a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro and a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 from Samsung.

