Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though the long overdue AirPods Pro 2 did not end up bringing as many groundbreaking new features and major upgrades to the table as expected, Samsung certainly has a lot to worry about when it comes to the already shrinking market share of its Galaxy Buds family.
That might be the reason why the newest member of said family is on sale at an almost unbelievable discount just a couple of weeks after the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's commercial debut.
We're not talking about a Samsung promotion requiring a trade-in or a purchase alongside other hot new Galaxy devices this time around, mind you, or a limited Woot offer with modest 90-day warranty coverage.
Instead, what you're dealing with here today are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by none other than Amazon in a single Graphite (read black) color at a whopping 33 percent less than usual with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty undoubtedly included.
That's a huge $75 markdown from a slightly steep $229.99 list price, and incredibly enough, Amazon will even throw in a Samsung wireless charger at no extra cost, at least if you hurry.
With state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, premium audio quality, enhanced 360-degree sound, outstanding battery life, and top-notch IPX7 water resistance in tow, these deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now not only substantially cheaper than Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2, also undercutting the first-gen AirPods Pro while fetching a measly 5 bucks more than the "regular" non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3 at the time of this writing.
