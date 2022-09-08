 Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Even though the long overdue AirPods Pro 2 did not end up bringing as many groundbreaking new features and major upgrades to the table as expected, Samsung certainly has a lot to worry about when it comes to the already shrinking market share of its Galaxy Buds family.

That might be the reason why the newest member of said family is on sale at an almost unbelievable discount just a couple of weeks after the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's commercial debut.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Graphite, Free Samsung Wireless Charger Included
$75 off (33%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

We're not talking about a Samsung promotion requiring a trade-in or a purchase alongside other hot new Galaxy devices this time around, mind you, or a limited Woot offer with modest 90-day warranty coverage.

Instead, what you're dealing with here today are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by none other than Amazon in a single Graphite (read black) color at a whopping 33 percent less than usual with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty undoubtedly included.

That's a huge $75 markdown from a slightly steep $229.99 list price, and incredibly enough, Amazon will even throw in a Samsung wireless charger at no extra cost, at least if you hurry.

With state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, premium audio quality, enhanced 360-degree sound, outstanding battery life, and top-notch IPX7 water resistance in tow, these deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now not only substantially cheaper than Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2, also undercutting the first-gen AirPods Pro while fetching a measly 5 bucks more than the "regular" non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3 at the time of this writing.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 14 transitions to eSIM: all your questions answered
iPhone 14 transitions to eSIM: all your questions answered
Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selling point (iPhone 14 Pro)
Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selling point (iPhone 14 Pro)
Don't expect RCS support in iMessage; buy your mom an iPhone instead
Don't expect RCS support in iMessage; buy your mom an iPhone instead
The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US
The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US
Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates
Amazon kicks off US Asus ROG Phone 6 availability... with distant delivery estimates
EE expands its 5G network to 14 new locations in the UK
EE expands its 5G network to 14 new locations in the UK

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless