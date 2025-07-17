Samsung's underrated Galaxy Buds 3 break into the spotlight with huge 47 percent discount
Although naturally humbler than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the AirPods-resembling Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will not be ignored anymore at a record low price of $94.99.
While bargain-hunting Samsung fans who've been in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds these last few months may have reached the conclusion that they need to choose between the super-premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and entry-level Galaxy Buds FE, there's at least another product to consider.
The non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are obviously slightly humbler compared to their "sister" model in terms of both active noise cancellation and overall audio performance. But that's why they're also significantly cheaper, normally costing $179.99 instead of $249.99. And now they're even more affordable, at $94.99.
That's almost half of the list price knocked down with no special requirements or notable compromises, mind you, as the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 3 units available at Woot for a limited time in a single silver colorway are not only brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, but also covered by a two-year manufacturer warranty.
Although the Amazon-owned e-tailer doesn't spell that out for us, the extended warranty strongly suggests that we're looking at an official US version of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, which makes this a more appealing offer than a Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Woot deal we recently told you about. That one incredibly brought Samsung's best buds from $249.99 all the way down to $109.99... in an "international" version with a modest 90-day warranty included.
Amazon, in case you're wondering, can only slash up to 40 bucks off the aforementioned $179.99 list price of the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3, which further highlights the exceptional opportunity to save no less than $85 at Woot for the next five days (or while supplies last).
Designed to look a bit too similar to Apple's AirPods 4 for my taste, the non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 do shine with proprietary features and capabilities like Live Translate and Galaxy AI-powered Adaptive Equalizer while certainly not disappointing in the sound, battery life, or water resistance departments. Are these the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025? Definitely not. Are they good enough for 95 bucks? Definitely yes.
