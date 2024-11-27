Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Do NOT disregard Samsung's old but gold Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at their huge Black Friday discount!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
If you feel like our already extensive list of the top Black Friday 2024 headphones deals available right now is somehow still missing something, it might be a good idea to check out Best Buy's latest pre-holiday Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer.

This slashes an incredible and extremely hard-to-beat $130 off the $229.99 list price of these super-premium 2022-released Samsung earbuds outright, and believe it or not, you can save an extra $10 at the time of this writing if you're a My Best Buy Plus subscriber.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite and Bora Purple Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($130 Discount Available Without Membership)
$140 off (61%)
$89 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite and Bora Purple Color Options, Eligible Device Trade-In Required ($100 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$150 off (65%) Trade-in
$79 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung
 

That means that you're currently looking at paying as little as $89.99 with no trade-in required for what are arguably still some of the best wireless earbuds in the world in your choice of "graphite" or "bora purple" hues... if you hurry. This killer Black Friday promotion, marked as such by Best Buy, eclipses both Samsung and Amazon's current deals on the same product, although the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's manufacturer can reduce these noise-cancelling bad boys to an even lower $79.99 with the right device trade-in.

While they're obviously not as powerful or as overall sophisticated as this year's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 2 Pro are certainly affordable enough now to attract the attention of plenty of bargain hunters and financially challenged Christmas gift shoppers.

With their now-distinctive design that's most definitely not inspired by Apple's industry-leading AirPods and many advanced features and capabilities praised in our comprehensive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review a couple of years back, Samsung's previous-gen AirPods Pro 2 rivals look like a decidedly smarter Black Friday 2024 purchase than the younger and costlier non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3.

Most of the things we liked in 2022, mind you, have aged surprisingly well, from the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology to the overall audio performance, battery life, call quality, and connectivity of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, especially when paired to another Galaxy device. In short, you might be looking at an absolute must-buy here... unless, of course, you want to spend even less for something like the Galaxy Buds FE.
