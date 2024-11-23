The always affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are irresistibly priced this Black Friday week

way

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White and Graphite Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds FE at the Samsung Store: save up to $20 with trade-in The Samsung Store is offering a great offer on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE as well. $40 off (40%) Trade-in $59 99 $99 99 Buy at Samsung





Yes, you probably have plenty of time to decide if these are the best wireless earbuds for you at their hot new $40 Amazon discount, but there are obviously no guarantees that the e-commerce giant's supply will handle your pre-holiday demand, so it might be a good idea to hurry up and pull the trigger as soon as possible.





For now, both the white and graphite flavors of the low-cost Galaxy Buds FE are available for a whopping 40 percent less than usual, but clearly, that could also change at literally any minute. Naturally, these are US-specific versions with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty we're talking about here, and for what they offer, the Buds FE have never been very expensive, normally fetching $99.99 a pair with not only ANC technology, but also Ambient Mode functionality and a battery life of six hours (to begin with).





Once you factor in the bundled wireless charging case as well, that endurance rating jumps to no less than 21 hours, and that's with a very distinctive, undeniably elegant, and sleek design that sets the Buds Fan Edition apart from both Apple's entire AirPods portfolio and the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 3 duo.





You can use the touchpad area to physically control your music playback, as well as answer or reject calls reliably and discreetly, while the love-them-or-hate-them wing tips promise to keep the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE securely in their place during your longest listening sessions.



