Surprise your loved one with Samsung's AirPods-style Galaxy Buds 3 this Christmas and save big today

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3
If you ever wished Samsung would blend its audio technologies with Apple's unmistakable AirPods aesthetic, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro made that (pretty weird) wish a reality just a few months ago, confusing many of the company's long-time fans and arguably improving the appeal of the previous-generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE.

Normally priced at $179.99, the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are currently available for 40 bucks less than that from both Samsung's official US e-store and Amazon, which might make a lot of bargain hunters this holiday season overlook that unoriginal design and the sub-par resulting repairability score.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, US Version, Amazon-Exclusive Two-Year Warranty Included
$40 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

That is, of course, if you can't afford the state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at their own massive Black Friday 2024 discount of 60 bucks from $249.99. Like their costlier sibling, the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3 can also be marked down even further with an eligible trade-in at Samsung, and if you're ready to ditch your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (in good condition), you're looking at spending as little as $39.99 for some of the best wireless earbuds out there right now.

In a number of key ways, mind you, the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are practically identical, supporting active noise cancellation, 360 Audio technology, Galaxy AI, the exact same touch controls, and even sharing the same three-microphone setup for crystal clear calls and IP57 water and dust resistance.

Granted, the battery life is a tad weaker, the speaker not quite as powerful, and the Ambient Mode functionality is completely absent from the Galaxy Buds 3 compared to the very obviously superior Buds 3 Pro. But that's where the price gap comes in, and you can't say the lower-cost product doesn't justify your (heavily reduced) expense at the time of this writing.

Compared to Samsung, Amazon actually offers a longer two-year warranty with the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 3, so if you don't have anything (good) to trade in, it's pretty obvious where you should purchase these bad boys from right now. It's also quite clear that this deserves a spot on our list of the top Black Friday 2024 headphones deals out there today, although if you want to keep your holiday spending to a minimum, there are probably many other budget-friendly options you should consider instead.
