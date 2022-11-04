The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You may have seen all kinds of tech companies claim to lead various different industries, markets, and segments in all sorts of different ways over the years, essentially rendering the words meaningless, but when Sony bills its most advanced true wireless earbuds as "industry-leading", the decidedly bombastic advertising label becomes undoubtedly hard to challenge.
That's because all WF-1000XM4 reviews and tests seem to suggest these are the buds to beat in terms of active noise cancellation and overall sound, which is something that the passing of time and the recent AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launches don't appear to have changed one bit.
What's definitely changed since the June 2021 announcement of these bad boys is the willingness of major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to make their $279.99 price point significantly more palatable... and competitive against the aforementioned new contenders for the title of best wireless earbuds around.
At 280 bucks, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are "normally" costlier even compared to Apple's highly anticipated new second-gen AirPods Pro, but if you hurry, you can save a massive $101.99 in your choice of black or silver hues.
Both Amazon and Best Buy seem to be selling the "industry-leading" XM4 at a lower than ever price in brand-new condition ahead of Black Friday 2022, and believe it or not, that includes special events like July and October Prime Day sales, when the discount "only" reached 80 bucks or so.
Are even better Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on the horizon? No one can know for sure, but we highly doubt that will prove to be the case... even though the WF-1000XM4 are clearly still not as affordable as Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple's Beats Studio Buds.
Of course, those are not the direct competition, and we also highly doubt the $250 AirPods Pro 2 will drop below two Benjamins (in brand-new condition) anytime soon. So, yeah, if you like state-of-the-art noise cancelling technology, premium audio, stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, crystal clear voice calls, and decent water resistance, these might be your best choice at the best possible price.
