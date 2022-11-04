The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price





At 280 bucks, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are "normally" costlier even compared to Apple's highly anticipated new second-gen AirPods Pro, but if you hurry, you can save a massive $101.99 in your choice of black or silver hues.





Both Amazon and Best Buy seem to be selling the "industry-leading" XM4 at a lower than ever price in brand-new condition ahead of Black Friday 2022, and believe it or not, that includes special events like July and October Prime Day sales, when the discount "only" reached 80 bucks or so.





Are even better Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on the horizon? No one can know for sure, but we highly doubt that will prove to be the case... even though the WF-1000XM4 are clearly still not as affordable as Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple's Beats Studio Buds





Of course, those are not the direct competition, and we also highly doubt the $250 AirPods Pro 2 will drop below two Benjamins (in brand-new condition) anytime soon. So, yeah, if you like state-of-the-art noise cancelling technology, premium audio, stellar battery life, flawless connectivity, crystal clear voice calls, and decent water resistance, these might be your best choice at the best possible price.