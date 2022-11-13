 Get a free wireless charger with your discounted pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while you can - PhoneArena
Get a free wireless charger with your discounted pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while you can

Get a free wireless charger with your pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while you can
Samsung’s latest high-end wireless headphones - the Galaxy Buds 2 pro, were released only a few months ago in August and already made it to our list of best earbuds of 2022. If you’ve debated getting them, now would be a perfect time, as they come with a free gift in the form of a 15W Samsung wireless charger.

Samsung’s most prominent devices, including flagships like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and foldables like the Z Fold 4, all come with wireless charging capabilities. Oh, and the same goes for the earbuds themselves, so the inclusion of a wireless charger seems like the perfect fit for any Samsung fan.

Get the premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a free wireless charger right now!

Samsung's premium Buds 2 Pro are not only off by 30%, but also come with a free wireless charger right now!
$75 off (33%) Trade-in Gift
$154 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung


The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer excellent features in a comfortable form factor. AKG - the Austrian high-end audio company, lent a hand with engineering and the results are impressive for their price of $229.99.

Let’s have a quick review of the specs:

  • Custom Coaxial 2-way speaker
  • 24bit Hi-Fi, 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel
  • Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and High SNR Microphone
  • Voice Detection
  • Up to 5 hours of active use, for a total of 18 hours that can be bumped up to 29 if ANC is switched off
  • Bluetooth 5.3 Auto Switching
  • IPX7 resistance allows for the buds to be submerged up to 1 meter in water (but not the case!)



In our experience, the Buds 2 Pro work best with modern, bass-rich songs, but results may vary if you are in the habit of using equalizers when listening to music. For an in-depth look of the premium earphones, make sure to check out our review.

We found the buds to be not only comfortable and easy to use, but also feature-rich if you are using an Android device, where Samsung’s Wearables app is available to fine-tune your experience.

But that doesn’t mean that the buds are bound to Android. They can be paired across a wide range of devices, including Windows PCs and Apple iPhones. With wireless charging becoming more of a sought-after feature in phones, this deal is definitely a no-brainer.
