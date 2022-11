Get a free wireless charger with your discounted pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while you can

Get the premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a free wireless charger right now! Samsung's premium Buds 2 Pro are not only off by 30%, but also come with a free wireless charger right now! $75 off (33%) Trade-in Gift $154 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung

Custom Coaxial 2-way speaker

24bit Hi-Fi, 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel

Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and High SNR Microphone

Voice Detection

Up to 5 hours of active use, for a total of 18 hours that can be bumped up to 29 if ANC is switched off

Bluetooth 5.3 Auto Switching

IPX7 resistance allows for the buds to be submerged up to 1 meter in water (but not the case!)





Samsung’s latest high-end wireless headphones - the Galaxy Buds 2 pro, were released only a few months ago in August and already made it to our list of best earbuds of 2022 . If you’ve debated getting them, now would be a perfect time, as they come with a free gift in the form of a 15W Samsung wireless charger.Samsung’s most prominent devices, including flagships like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and foldables like the Z Fold 4 , all come with wireless charging capabilities. Oh, and the same goes for the earbuds themselves, so the inclusion of a wireless charger seems like the perfect fit for any Samsung fan.The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer excellent features in a comfortable form factor. AKG - the Austrian high-end audio company, lent a hand with engineering and the results are impressive for their price of $229.99.Let’s have a quick review of the specs:In our experience, the Buds 2 Pro work best with modern, bass-rich songs, but results may vary if you are in the habit of using equalizers when listening to music. For an in-depth look of the premium earphones, make sure to check out our review We found the buds to be not only comfortable and easy to use, but also feature-rich if you are using an Android device, where Samsung’s Wearables app is available to fine-tune your experience.But that doesn’t mean that the buds are bound to Android. They can be paired across a wide range of devices, including Windows PCs and Apple iPhones. With wireless charging becoming more of a sought-after feature in phones, this deal is definitely a no-brainer.