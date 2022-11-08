Android 13 update now available for Sony Xperia 1 IV
Sony confirmed early this month that the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV will receive the long-awaited Android 13 update. Unfortunately, the Japanese company didn’t say when the rollout will begin and where exactly the update will be available first.
Luckily, we didn’t have to wait too long, and even though this doesn’t come through official channels, it appears that multiple Xperia 1 IV users have confirmed the update is now available. XDA Developers reports that the update is now available in Europe, but only to the dual-SIM version of the phone.
Since no changelog has popped up and Sony has been pretty sparse with information regarding the changes included in this specific update, we only know that Xperia 1 IV will be getting the October security patch along with Android 13 (via reddit).
These are the first Xperia phones that Sony is upgrading to Android 13, but others may follow in the coming months. Sadly, Sony has been completely silent when it comes to Android 13 updates for its Xperia lineup, so it’s hard to guess which phones will end up being upgraded to the new version of the OS.
Another interesting piece of information stated in the report is that carrier-bounded Xperia 1 IV models from O2, EE, and Altice are among the first to receive the update. It looks like the initial rollout doesn’t cover too many countries based on the information revealed, but we can safely assume the availability will expand in the coming days if nothing wrong happens.
No word yet on the promised Xperia 5 IV Android 13 update, so we can only hope that Sony will kick off the rollout sooner rather than later. If you own either of the two phones, let us know in the comments if you did get the update (don’t forget to mention your country too).
