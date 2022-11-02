Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Versatile Galaxy A53 with 2-day battery life and up to 1TB storage drops to lowest price
Samsung's well-reviewed and already reasonably priced Galaxy A53 5G is even cheaper today.

Released earlier this year, the Galaxy A53 is amongst the best midrange phones around, offering features that you wouldn't expect to see in a phone that's this affordable.

It comes with a great 6.5 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals and has a nice design and solid build quality. It is IP67-certified against water and dust and the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, so you can use it with peace of mind.

The device is powered by the in-house Exynos 1280 chip which is reasonably fast. It's paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and unlike most other phones out there, it even has a microSD slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy A53

6.5 inches OLED 120Hz screen | 5nm Exynos 1280 chip | Quad camera system with 64MP main sensor | microSD slot | 5,000mAh battery
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy A53 features a quad camera array with a 64MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 5MP macro module, and a 5MP depth unit. It takes solid photos and is almost on the same level as the best camera phones in this price range. The front-facing camera is 32MP.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and last two days with moderate use. It will be supported by Samsung with software updates for the next five years.

The Galaxy A53 was already a great option for those looking for a versatile sub $500 phone without a lot of cut corners, thanks to its impressive screen, clean design, long battery life, well-rounded camera system, adequate performance, and expandable storage, and an Amazon deal has made it a no-brainer. 

The phone normally sells for $449.99 but Amazon has it for $349.99 today, meaning you'll get to save $100. That's a pretty sweet price for a feature-packed budget phone which doesn't make as many compromises as its competitors.
