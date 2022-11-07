Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
1
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family.
That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
So far confirmed to be making their way in regions as diverse as India, the UK, Spain, Germany, Austria, France, and the Netherlands, these hot new One UI 5-infused Android 13 goodies should rapidly expand to the US as well if recent history is any indication.
Speaking of history, we'd be remiss not to point out that Samsung barely managed to spread the Android 12 and One UI 4 love from the S21 to the S20 series in late December last year, which at the time seemed like a pretty fast rollout, eclipsing other smartphone manufacturers with ease.
The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra themselves received their stable Android 12 update in mid-November 2021, proving Samsung is getting better and better at a software support game it's already undeniably dominating.
Seemingly tipping the scales at a little over 2GB with October security patches baked in, the Android 13 promotion is unlikely to revolutionize your user experience or make you feel like your S21-series device is brand-new again, nonetheless improving, optimizing, and refining all kinds of small things that will undoubtedly add up to something big and easily noticeable.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are surely next in line for a stable Android 13 update (any day now...), followed by dozens and dozens of new and old Galaxy devices with high-end, mid-range, and even low-end specifications.
Things that are NOT allowed: