The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Android Software updates
1
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. 

That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.

So far confirmed to be making their way in regions as diverse as India, the UK, Spain, Germany, Austria, France, and the Netherlands, these hot new One UI 5-infused Android 13 goodies should rapidly expand to the US as well if recent history is any indication.

Speaking of history, we'd be remiss not to point out that Samsung barely managed to spread the Android 12 and One UI 4 love from the S21 to the S20 series in late December last year, which at the time seemed like a pretty fast rollout, eclipsing other smartphone manufacturers with ease.

The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra themselves received their stable Android 12 update in mid-November 2021, proving Samsung is getting better and better at a software support game it's already undeniably dominating.

Seemingly tipping the scales at a little over 2GB with October security patches baked in, the Android 13 promotion is unlikely to revolutionize your user experience or make you feel like your S21-series device is brand-new again, nonetheless improving, optimizing, and refining all kinds of small things that will undoubtedly add up to something big and easily noticeable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are surely next in line for a stable Android 13 update (any day now...), followed by dozens and dozens of new and old Galaxy devices with high-end, mid-range, and even low-end specifications.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The JBL Tour Pro+ are half price for a limited time - don’t miss out!
The JBL Tour Pro+ are half price for a limited time - don’t miss out!
Twitter will ban you if you pretend you're someone else. Unless you're joking
Twitter will ban you if you pretend you're someone else. Unless you're joking
Amazon makes the ultra-lightweight Sony LinkBuds S cheaper than ever (for everyone)
Amazon makes the ultra-lightweight Sony LinkBuds S cheaper than ever (for everyone)
Vote now: Would you buy a phone with ads if it was cheaper?
Vote now: Would you buy a phone with ads if it was cheaper?
Best Buy kicks off its phenomenal Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal early
Best Buy kicks off its phenomenal Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal early

Popular stories

Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless