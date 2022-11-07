Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series













Speaking of history, we'd be remiss not to point out that Samsung barely managed to spread the Android 12 and One UI 4 love from the S21 to the S20 series in late December last year , which at the time seemed like a pretty fast rollout, eclipsing other smartphone manufacturers with ease.





The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra themselves received their stable Android 12 update in mid-November 2021 , proving Samsung is getting better and better at a software support game it's already undeniably dominating.









The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are surely next in line for a stable Android 13 update (any day now...), followed by dozens and dozens of new and old Galaxy devices with high-end, mid-range, and even low-end specifications.





The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family.