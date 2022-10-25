This is when Samsung plans to bring stable Android 13 to many of its phones and tablets





Of course, many hardcore Samsung fans might want to know exactly when to expect their specific Galaxy phone or tablet to join the stable Android 13 -based One UI 5 party, and while it's obviously far too early to please everyone on that front, this new general timeline made public in South Korea is likely to put a big smile on plenty of faces out there.

Here are all of the Galaxy devices set to receive Android 13 soon





October 2022



Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra



November 2022



Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Quantum 3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G



December 2022



Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A Quantum 2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy Jump 2



January 2023



Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide 6

Galaxy Wide 5

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5





February 2023



Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro



While it's certainly no surprise that the likes of this year's state-of-the-art Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 and last year's S21 family will follow in the footsteps of the S22 series as early as next month, we have to admit we never expected the same to be true for the mid-range Galaxy A53 and A33 5G or the "ancient" Galaxy S20.









If recent history is any indication, this schedule shouldn't be substantially different from region to region, which means OG Galaxy Z Flip, S20 FE, and Tab S6 Lite owners around the world may well be able to get a taste of the latest Android build in a non-beta flavor by the end of the year.





Meanwhile, it's true that OnePlus impressively managed to beat Samsung to the stable Android 13 punch... with one device, but no smartphone manufacturer will be able to keep up with this absolutely brutal pace. That's a certainty!

Many more names to come





No, Samsung will obviously not stop updating its Android devices to the newest OS version all of a sudden in February 2023. It also seems highly unlikely that just one tablet and no smartphone will make the jump that month.





Instead, that's simply how a preliminary release schedule often looks, missing important parts of the company's hugely popular mobile device portfolio as these 49 (!!!) updates are stabilized, optimized, and gradually delivered to millions and millions of eager users worldwide.









While the early 2019-released Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G are unlikely to ever get official Android 13 goodies, the younger S10 Lite , for instance, may well be added to the massive list above at some point in the near future.





The same goes for the Note 10 Lite , which also saw daylight in January 2020, as well as the much newer and humbler Galaxy A03, A03s, A22, A22 5G, A32 5G, A52, and A52 5G. Despite their advanced age, the Galaxy A71 and A71 5G are all but guaranteed to join the A51 and A51 5G on the Android 13 bandwagon... eventually, and if the Tab S6 Lite can score Google's latest software treats with fresh One UI tweaks on top, there's clearly no reason the "regular" Galaxy Tab S6 might be left behind.





In short, Samsung has a lot of work to do in the space of just a few months, and the success of this work could help consolidate the company's lead over Apple in global smartphone sales ... or not.




