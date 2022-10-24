Samsung releases stable Android 13/One UI 5.0 for Galaxy S22 line in certain countries

Samsung has started the task of disseminating Android 13 together with its One UI 5.0 interface to owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Over 20 million users in Europe and Asia have started to receive the update including those in South Korea (Sammy's hometown) and India. The One UI 5.0 "skin" moves some elements near the bottom of the screen where they are more easily accessible to users with large-screened Galaxy handsets.











One UI 5.0 adds more lock screen customization to Samsung's 2022 flagship line allowing users to change the clock, colors, fonts, and wallpaper for the screen. Users will also be able to make changes to lock screen widgets. With the update, the ability to add watermarks to photos is offered to all Galaxy handsets that run Android 13. And if you are one of those social media types who like to document each meal by posting it online, you can take better close-ups of your food.





The update also adds new and faster animations, full-screen widgets, and a pretty cool security feature. Your Galaxy handset running Android 13/One UI 5.0 will notify you if a photo you're sharing contains the image of a credit card, passport, or another form of identification that in the wrong hands could lead someone to steal your identity or money. And if you share your handset with someone else, you can enable the Maintenance mode in order to hide personal data, your accounts, messages, and photos.





To update your Galaxy S22 series device, go to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install. We can assume that Samsung will continue to expand the reach of the update to other countries and markets in the weeks ahead.



