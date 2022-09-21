OnePlus 10 Pro beats all of Samsung's flagships to the official Android 13 punch





We're talking about the "true" OnePlus 10 Pro flagship, mind you, rather than the cheaper 10T high-ender that's still scheduled to start shipping in the US soon with Android 12 out the box.

That means we should probably wait and see if the stability situation is different this time around before proclaiming OnePlus the champion of (non- Pixel ) Android 13 deliveries.

Samsung, which was definitely last year's Android 12 support champion, is still expected to begin its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 rollouts for the Galaxy S22 series around mid-October, likely losing its bragging rights while beating a bunch of its arch-rivals to the punch with ease.





Naturally, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro powerhouse is receiving an OxygenOS 13-infused Android 13 promotion heavily influenced by Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 13 build. The official changelog is unsurprisingly lengthy, including all of the following tweaks, improvements, and all-new features requiring a minimum of 5GB free storage space and 30 percent+ battery level for successful installation:





Aquamorphic Design





Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency





Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection





Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization





Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy





Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing





Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Performance optimization





Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

Gaming experience



